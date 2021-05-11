Anupamaa 11 May Episode Spoiler - Anupama And Vanraj To Finally Sign The Divorce Papers?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 10 episode showed the family trying to contemplate Vanraj and Anu's divorce, while Kavya tried to commit suicide due to Vanraj's harsh words in the last episode. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 11 may episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 11

From the preview for the Anupamaa 11 may episode, fans can see Vanraj and Anupama at the family court. Anupama signs the divorce papers and then gives the pen to Vanraj, who also signs them. After the divorce, the two stand outside the courthouse as Anupama hands Vanraj the "mangalsutra" that she wore in his name for 25 years. She tells him that it meant something only until they were together, and now that they're divorced, it's just an ordinary thread, and walks away.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode (May 10)

Anupamaa latest episode on May 10 begins with Kavya remembering all the harsh things Vanraj said to her, Anupama slapping her and everything else bitter in her life. On the other hand, Samar and Nandini discuss cancelling their engagement while Samar starts to feel like maybe his parents shouldn't get a divorce. Nandini then tells him that he should support his mother, as it is just as difficult for her and he agrees.

Pakhi who is also upset with news of her parents impending divorce, is consoled by Baa. Anu walks in and sits with Baa and they all talk to Bapuji on a video call together. Vanraj enters the cottage, however, before anybody can say anything they hear a distressed Nandini calling for her maasi i.e Kavya. As everybody rushes towards them, Kinjal gets a call from her mother who informs her that her father is ill and in the hospital and she leaves immediately.

The others find Kavya unconscious and feed her saltwater so she can vomit. They tell Adi whatever has happened, who says Kavya needs immediate medical attention. While Adi treats Kavya, Samar asks Anu to have her medicine on time and tells her that she has to take care of herself. The others discuss why Kavya took such a step while Nandini worries about Kavya.

Vanraj, who feels guilty for everything he said to Kavya, is approached by Anu who asks him what he told Kavya. He does not give her a clear answer, however, Anu asks if he is betraying Kavya or not keeping his word about something. She then goes on to explain to him how a person can react to betrayal and a broken heart.

As Kavya wakes up, the family walks into the room. Vanraj who tries to console her is asked to stay away by Kavya, and Anupama goes to her. Anu then shocks everyone by slapping her and then asks her why she did something so stupid. The two then hug and cry, as Anupama explains to Kavya what the value of life is.

Image: Still from Anupamaa

