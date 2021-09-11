Anupamaa 11 September 2021 Written Update: Vanraj And Kavya Ridicule Anu's Business Idea

Anupamaa 11 September 2021 episode begins with Anuj asking Anu to begin her presentation to which she gets stuck trying to open the laptop. Anuj then walks towards her and helps her out. He asks her to present it without the laptop but she says that her daughter, Kinjal has worked hard on the presentation so she will use the laptop. Anu then begins with her presentation stating that food cooked by a chef was nowhere in comparison with the food prepared by a mother. She further gives an emotional presentation adding that the restaurant should hire mothers to avail the taste of home-cooked food to the customers.

Anupamaa 11 September 2021 written update:

Anuj likes both the business ideas

As Anu finishes her presentation, Anuj says that he liked both the presentations and adds that he will speak to his team on this and will get back to them as soon as possible. Kavya, Vanraj and Anu then leave when Anuj asks Anu to wait. Vanraj gives an envious look to Anu as he waits for her outside Anuj’s cabin. Anuj then hands over the box to Anu and urges her to send the halwa again to which she says that she will ask Samar to deliver it to him. Anu realises that the box is not empty to which Anuj says that his mother taught him that one should not give an empty box to anyone and asks her to open it. Anu finds an imlie goli and aam papad inside and reveals that she and Devika used to have it during college. She then thanks him and says goodbye. Vanraj then enquires what was she doing with Anuj inside the cabin to which she shows him the box.

Vanraj and Kavya make fun of Anu’s business idea

As Vanraj, Kavya and Anu leave the office together in the car, Anu enjoys the imlie, Vanraj looks at her furiously. Meanwhile, Samar apologises to Nandini and even the latter feels sorry for everything. They both then perform a romantic dance. On the other hand, as they all reach the Shah house, Vanraj taunts Anu about having imlie with happiness on her face to which Anu gives him a befitting reply and walks away. Later, GK says that he liked Anu’s idea while Kavya and Vanraj tell everyone at home that Anu’s idea was stupid. Anu then says that let’s not judge anything and wait for the results.

