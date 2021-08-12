Anupamaa 12 August 2021 Episode Written Update: Vanraj Slaps Toshu For His Misbehavior

Anupamaa 12 August episode begins with Toshu continuing to misbehave with the family and complaining about how he is unable to invite his friends and colleagues home due to Baa, Bapuji and Mamaji. Kinjal then asks him to shut up as he is crossing the limits to which he says that if he ever calls his friends home, Baa and Bapuji will create a mess as his friends will ask for alcohol and non-veg. He then lashes out at Samar and says that he cannot introduce him to everyone as he is just a dancer and later calls Pakhi selfish.

Anupamaa 12 August 2021 episode written update:

Toshu even insults Anu

Toshu then insults Nandini by telling her that she is always roaming around the house before marriage to which Pakhi backs her. Toshu crosses the limit by reminding Anu how Vanraj hated her because she smelled like a box of spices and now even he feels embarrassed to introduce her to his friends as does not even know English. This infuriates Vanraj and he gives him a tight slap to which he falls. Vanraj then tells him that he should have talked to them about if he had a problem with baa and Bapuji. He also tells him that Samar never misbehaved with anybody as he did just now.

Vanraj warns Toshu

Later, Toshu reminds Vanraj of how even he used to feel ashamed of Anu to which Vanraj says that why does he need to repeat his father’s mistakes. After a long argument, Vanarj asks him to leave if he wants to and warns him that he will never be able to live happily. He then tells him that need not worry about him at all and walks away. Kinjal then apologises to everyone on his behalf and follows him to the room.

Toshu packs his bags

Kinjal enters the room and sees Toshu packing his bag to which she asks whether he was feeling sad after hurting everyone. Toshu then says that they are leaving now and it is his final decision. She then makes him realise that what he did was wrong but he replies that he still wants to live separately. He then says that he is leaving today and it is her wish whether she wants to accompany him or not.

Baa and Bapuji decide to leave the house

Meanwhile, Baa and Bapuji feel that Toshu is right and they do need to think before saying anything in front of anyone. Even Mamaji says that he frequently forgets that he is still a guest in this house. Bapuji and Baa then decide that they should leave the house to let Toshu stay here. Bapuji then says that he will call someone to clean up their house in Jamnagar where they can reside together. Vanraj and Anu listen to their conversation and plead not to leave. They then agree to stay but assures them that they will not trouble anyone anymore.

