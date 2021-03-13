Anupamaa 12 March Written Update: Vanraj Warns Samar To Leave Nandini, Samar Rebels

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Samar and Vanraj have come to a point where Vanraj disapproves of Samar’s relationship with Nandini. Samar, however, does not want to give up on his love just because Vanraj is asking him to. There are clashes and conflicts and stress in the Shah house because of this and to top it all, Kavya is staying with the Shah family after a stalker crossed all his limits and hurt her. Here is Anupamaa written update for Anupamaa March 12 episode

Anupamaa 12 March written update

Vanraj saw Samar was talking to Nandini on a video call and got angry and warned him to stay away from her once again. But Samar refused to budge and told him that he can do whatever he wants, he shall not leave Nandini. Vanraj told Samar that Maha Shivratri Pooja is a very special day for him so he must not do anything to upset him.

Anupamaa 12 March 2021 written update

Samar got rebellious and thought to himself that though he was not going to do anything now that Vanraj misbehaved, he might as well do what he wishes. Samar went to Nandini's house and told her that she has to come to attend the Shivratri pooja at their house but she says that she should not come. Nandini is doubtful if she should go.

On the other hand, Vanraj got rejected from all the places he applied to for a job and vents his frustration in front of Anupamaa. She felt sorry for him but reminds him that things will get better. Meanwhile, Leela told Hasmukh to talk to Samar and Vanraj and tell them to curb their egos so that there is peace in the house and fewer conflicts and clashes. Hasmukh greed with her.

Later, Rakhi came to their house to participate in Mahashivratri Pooja. In her own way she taunts the Shah family and prays for their well being. She further breaks it to the Shah family that Vanraj is looking to move into a new house and the whole family is shocked. Later, Samar brings Nandini to the house against Vanraj's wishes to attend the pooja and Varnaj gets furious.

Anupamaa cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.