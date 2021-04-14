'Anupamaa' 13 April Written Update: Kinjal Faces Toshu's Wrath, Pakhi Sneaks Out For Party

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Kavya brings a ladder and tries to eavesdrop on Pakhi’s conversation with her friend. She listens to her and learns that Pakhi is all set to attend a party with her friends. Kavya thinks it’s the right time to sneak into the house and look for the divorce papers. When Pakhi goes to get ready, Hasmukh comes to her room and asks her if she needs anything.

Anupamaa 13 April written update

In the Anupamaa April 13 episode, Pakhi affirms that she’s doing well and that there’s no need to check up on her. Meanwhile, she also overhears Kinjal and Toshu’s dispute over the pregnancy. She thinks of informing Anupamaa about it. However, her mother’s phone seems to be unreachable. Toshu asks his wife to not think about being a mother. Kinjal informs him that the reports are yet to arrive and that she alone can’t be blamed for this. Toshu tells her that there’s so much to do and this is no time to think about a baby.

Kinjal gets tensed after seeing Paritosh’s arrogant behaviour. Meanwhile, Pakhi is unaware that a wrong bunch of people is going to be there at the party. While she dances her heart out, a few of her friends’ intentions don’t seem right. Kavya enters the Shah household and looks for the papers. She tells herself that she will get to any lengths to make Pakhi learn a lesson. She hates that Pakhi has challenged her and that V has hidden the papers from her. To give it back to all, she decides to drop a shock by informing the Shahs that the couple is roaming around while their divorce is just a few days away.

Samar and Nandini fight the goons who come their way while returning from the competition. The goons want to snatch Nandini’s ring but she defends herself from them. Samar tells them that it’s artificial and that it’ll be of no use to them. However, they refrain from listening and start hitting him. Nandini comes to her boyfriend’s rescue. The duo escapes from there and reaches a nearby temple. Samar tells his ladylove that he wishes to visit the temple. Meanwhile, Pakhi gets swayed at the party.