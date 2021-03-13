Anupamaa 13 March Spoilers: Vanraj Asks Samar To Leave The Shah House With Nandini

In Anupamaa 12 March 2021 written update, it is seen that Vanraj got angry when he saw Samar talking to Nandini and warned him to stay away from her or else he will have to face consequences. Samar refused to budge and told him that he can do whatever he wants, he shall not leave Nandini. Samar went to Nandini's house and told her that she has to come to attend the Shivratri pooja at their house but she says that she should not come.

On the other hand, Vanraj got rejected from all the places he applied to for a job and vents his frustration in front of Anupamaa. She feels sorry for him but reminds him that things will get better. Leela told Hasmukh to talk to Samar and Vanraj and tell them to curb their egos so that there is peace in the house and fewer conflicts and clashes. Later, Rakhi came to their house and breaks it to the Shah family that Vanraj is looking to move into a new house and the whole family is shocked. Later, Samar brings Nandini to the house against Vanraj's wishes to attend the pooja and Varnaj gets furious

Anupamaa March 13 episode

In today's episode, Samar will bring Nandini to the Shah house even though Vanraj asked him not to do that specific thing. Vanraj does not give the prasad to Samar or Nandini to show them their anger but Samar later takes it himself and gives it to Nandini as well. When Samar attempts to touch Vanraj's feet to seek his blessings, Vanraj steps back and gets furious.

Anupamaa 13 March spoilers

Vanraj asks Samar to hold Nandini's hand and leave the house immediately. Samar tells him that the Shah house belongs to Anupamaa and therefore he shall not leave it on Vanraj's command. Samar further tells Vanraj that he is not going to leave with Nandini only because Vanraj is asking him to do so because Vanraj himself is there with his girlfriend despite being a married man.

Anupamaa intervenes and tells Samar that he has no right to tell anyone what to do. She further asks if he has forgotten what all Vanraj has done for the house and the family. Anupamaa also asks Samar to apologise to Vanraj.