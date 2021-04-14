Anupamaa 14 April Episode Spoilers: Kavya Tells On Pakhi & She Slaps Her Classmate

In Anupamaa April 13th episode, Pakhi goes to her friend’s party but is unaware that a wrong bunch of people is going to be there at the party. While she dances her heart out, a few of her friends’ intentions don’t seem right. Kavya enters the Shah household and looks for the papers. She tells herself that she will get to any lengths to make Pakhi learn a lesson. She hates that Pakhi has challenged her and that V has hidden the papers from her. To give it back to all, she decides to drop a shock by informing the Shahs that the couple is roaming around while their divorce is just a few days away.

Samar and Nandini fight the goons who come their way while returning from the competition. The goons want to snatch Nandini’s ring but she defends herself from them. Samar tells them that it’s artificial and that it’ll be of no use to them. However, they refrain from listening and start hitting him. Nandini comes to her boyfriend’s rescue. The duo escapes from there and reaches a nearby temple. Samar tells his ladylove that he wishes to visit the temple. Meanwhile, Pakhi gets swayed at the party.

In Anupamaa 14 April episode, Kavya tries to get into Vanraj’s room and for that, she tries to distract Hasmukh. She tells him that Pakhi is at her friend’s house enjoying a party. Hasmukh goes to Pakhi’s room and sees that she is missing and get stressed about her whereabouts.

Kavya thinks that since Hasmukh is busy, she can go check in Vanraj’s room the documents about divorce, but maamaji stops her and asks her to leave the house. Meanwhile, Samar decides to take oaths and vows of being together forever and goes to a temple with her. Nandini asks if his family would accept her with her sad past, to which Samar says yes and she is smitten by him.

On the other hand, Pakhi’s classmate tries to kiss her but Pakhi slaps him and asks him to apologise. When she comes home Hasmukh tells her that escaping from home was wrong, and Pakhi understands her mistake and apologises. Hasmukh asks her to cheer up.

