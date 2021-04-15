Anupamaa 14 April Written Update - Kabir Misbehaves With Pakhi At House Party

Anupamaa 14 April written update begins with Mamaji and Bapuji talking to each other when Kavya walks in informing them about a piece of sensational news she has. When they ask her to reveal it, she says that it would be better if she revealed it in the presence of Baa. But she anyway spills the beans and shows a video clip of Pakhi that leaves them shocked. They tell her that Pakhi is in her room but Kavya insists that they check her room. As they do, they get shocked again as they do not find her there. Read ahead to get the full Anupamaa 14 April written update.

Anupamaa April 14 Written Update

Bapuji worries about Pakhi

Anupamaa April 14 episode continues with Pakhi dancing with her friends at the party where somehow Kabir and Pakhi are left alone for a while. Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini go to the temple where he promises her to stay together forever. Nandini then worries about what will happen if his family knows about her past. He then says that he will accept the way she is and promises to never leave her even if she asks him to. Bapuji, on the other hand, keeps calling Pakhi but she doesn't pick. He then asks Kinjal if she knows anything and even insists not to tell this to Baa. Kavya sees them all busy worrying for Pakhi so she tries to sneak into Vanraj’s room to get the divorce date letter but Mamaji stops her and asks her to leave.

Kabir misbehaves with Pakhi

Kinjal assures them that she will get the details about Kabir and find Pakhi as soon as possible. Meanwhile, as Pakhi and Kabir are left alone for a while, he misbehaves with her to which she warns him to stop. She then warns him that she will shout and draw people's attention if he doesn't stop. However, he refuses to budge and as a result, she slaps him twice. He then apologises and in response, she warns him to not misbehave with any other girl.

Pakhi comes back home; feels guilty

Kinjal informs Bapuji that Pakhi will soon come home as she left her friend’s house a while ago. Pakhi then arrives, apologises to everyone and explains what happened at the party. She then assures them that she won’t repeat such a mistake in the future. Bapuji feels relieved and tells her that he will not tell disclose anything about the incident to Vanraj but will have to tell Anu. Meanwhile, Vanraj and Anu discuss how they will inform the family about their divorce and how will they handle Samar and Toshu.

Image Source- Still from Anupamaa