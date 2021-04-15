Anupamaa 15 April Episode Spoiler: Kavya Reveals Anupamaa & Vanraj Are Getting Divorced

In the Anupamaa 14 April episode, Kavya tries to get into Vanraj’s room and for that, she tries to distract Hasmukh. She tells him that Pakhi is at her friend’s house enjoying a party. Hasmukh goes to Pakhi’s room and sees that she is missing and get stressed about her whereabouts.

Kavya thinks that since Hasmukh is busy, she can go check in Vanraj’s room the documents about divorce, but maamaji stops her and asks her to leave the house. Meanwhile, Samar decides to take oaths and vows of being together forever and goes to a temple with her. Nandini asks if his family would accept her with her sad past, to which Samar says yes and she is smitten by him.

On the other hand, Pakhi’s classmate tries to kiss her but Pakhi slaps him and asks him to apologise. When she comes home, Hasmukh tells her that escaping from home was wrong, and Pakhi understands her mistake and apologises. Hasmukh asks her to cheer up.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers from Anupamaa today's April 15 episode

Anupamaa 15 april 2021 full episode: Anupamaa spoiler

In the Anupamaa 15 April episode, Pakhi regrets lying to her family about her classmate who tried to kiss her at the party. She makes a note and writes on it that "parents are always right". Meanwhile, Kavya tries to enter Vanraj's room with the help of a ladder and finds out that Vanraj and Anupamaa are getting divorced in a day and a half. Pakhi announces that Vanraj and Anupamaa are returning home.

Soon after they arrive home, Kavya announces that the two are getting a divorce very soon and the Shah family stands shocked. However, Anupamaa says that she was not going to cry about it as she wants to live her life with the family happily till the divorce is final. Meanwhile, Samar reaches home with his trophy and sees Anupamaa in the kitchen.

He reminisces the moments he spent with her talking in the kitchen. Anupamaa is delighted to see Samar and the trophy. Samar tells her that he shall miss Anupama and her presence in his life. Both get emotional.

Anupamaa latest episode is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar

Source: Stills from Anupamaa