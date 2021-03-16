'Anupamaa' 15 March Written Update: Vanraj Makes Samar Understand Importance Of Father

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. After Samar disobeys his father, Vanraj takes a trip down memory lane and talks about all the efforts he made in the past. He informs Samar that he had given his blood and sweat to built the house in which everyone’s living happily today. He recalls all his hardships, leaving the entire family teary-eyed.

Anupamaa 15 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 15 episode, Vanraj performs the rituals and then gives sweets to the entire family, except Samar. However, Samar later takes it himself and gives it to Nandini as well, leaving Vanraj fuming. When Samar attempts to touch Vanraj's feet to seek his blessings, the latter steps back. He then recalls Samar's words and talks about the hard times. He informs the family about the importance of a father. He tells them that he had two clothes to wear and sometimes did not have a tiffin to eat. He also recalls the time when his mother used to stitch the torn shirt for him as they did not have the money to buy a new one.

Vanraj tells all of them that a father works all his life to give his parents and children a lavish life. He further remarks that the entire house is built all by himself. He then informs everyone that he had started earning at the age of 14 to give them the lifestyle they have today. Vanraj reminds everyone that though he has made some mistakes in his life, it doesn't make him a bad father and a bad son. He adds that his mistakes shouldn't compel them to turn a blind eye towards all his sacrifices.

He further admits that he has only made two mistakes in his life, one is that he fell in love with Kavya and the other is that he hid this truth from Anupamaa. Vanraj tells Samar that he's never disrespected his father and that he's always done what Hasmukh wishes. The entire family breaks down after Vanraj speaks about the emotional side of a father.