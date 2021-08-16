Anupamaa 16 August 2021 Written Update: Kinjal Comes Home With Tears In Her Eyes

Anupamaa 16 August episode begins with Anu returning from the dance academy and askinh about Bapuji from baa. She then tells her that she has gone to Surat to meet his relatives and collect the money that he lent them several years ago. Vanraj then enters and thinks that he went to borrow money but Baa clarifies that he is just getting the money he lent them. Kavya then comments that the crisis is because of Bapuji so he needs to get the money. Vanraj then yells at her to shut up and then tells Baa that if the relatives did not return the money in all these years, why would they return it now.

Anu then tells Vanraj that she needs to speak to him about the loan and informs him about Samar’s friend’s father who is ready to give them a loan against property. Meanwhile, Nandini gives her vintage pendant to Samar and asks him to sell it in order to help Anu and Vanraj. Samar then gets emotional and tells her that it is not required. He also tells her that they will sell it when needed.

Later, Anu informs everyone about mortgaging the property to get the loan while baa says that Bapuji might bring around 2 Lakh from Surat. Anu then says that she can sell her jewellery worth 4-5 Lakh and take a loan from relatives as well. Kavya then raises a question about what will happen if the dance academy and cafe do not run well to which Vanraj says that need to leave this problem for the future and focus on the current one. Later on, Anu sits and make a list of all the expenses when she counts the zeros in 20 Lakh and tells baa how amazing zero is as it increases the value of other numbers. Baa then says that she is the most valuable and it took 25 years to understand this.

Meanwhile, as Kinjal works at the office, his boss arrives and stands too close to her. He then complains about her wife who does not value her and says that he needs someone to share his ups and downs in life. Kinjal feels uncomfortable and leaves the office by making an excuse about a client’s call. Meanwhile, everyone at home worries about Kinjal after which she finally returns at 10:30 pm. She then sees Anu and breaks down in tears. She then makes an excuse about having an argument with Toshu. Everyone calm her down and send her to her room. She then receives a text message from her boss and gets worried.

Later, Anu sees Samar and Nandini arguing on the road. When she asks about the same, Nandini reveals that Samar received a big offer from an international event management company but he denying to take that offer as he does not want to go away from his family. Kavya then intervenes that if he is getting a good package then he should definitely go. Even Vanraj asks him to rethink his decision as he may regret it later. Samar then says that he cannot leave Anu’s dance academy’s dream in the middle to which Kavya says that if he is so concerned for his family, he should take up the job and help them in repaying the loan. Vanraj then backs Samar and tells Kavya that Samar will do whatever he wishes and their kids need not get burdened with their loans.

