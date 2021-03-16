Anupamaa 16 March Episode Spoiler: Vanraj Announces Kavya Will Live With Him At Shah House

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj lashes out at Samar as he had an emotional outburst when Samar reminded him that the house is in Anupamaa's name. Vanraj recalled and recounted the hardships he went through in his life to give his family the lifestyle they have today. The Shah family also grew emotional and tried to calm him down, but Vanraj continued his tirade.

This article contains Anupamaa 16 March 2021 full episode spoilers ahead

Anupamaa 16 March episode

In today's episode, Vanraj makes a shocking announcement and declares that he shall live at the Shah house only and even Kavya will live with him at the house. The declaration leaves the family shocked and Vanraj's mother thinks that she cannot lose her son for the sake of Anupamaa and convinces Hasmukh that he should give priority to his son. Rakhi warns Anupamaa that Kavya shall destroy the family and peace of the house and that Anupamaa must think about herself. Kavya on the other hand instigates Vanraj to do the unthinkable.

Anupamaa spoilers from March 16th episode

Anupamaa today's March 16 episode shows that Vanraj declares that since he has done everything for the Shah family and house, he shall live there with them. He further states that Kavya too, shall live with him at the Shah house and if anyone has a problem with that, they can leave. Rakhi taunts Kavya for playing a victim card and slyly turning the situation in her favour.

Hasmukh and Leela are in disagreement with Vanraj and Kavya's situation, where Leela will state that they must give Vanraj priority over Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Kavya shall instigate Vanraj and will tell him to get the house registered back in his name for future security. Kavya shall warn Vanraj that if Anupamaa finds another man, then that man may try to claim his right over the house as well because the house is in Anupamaa's name.

Anupamaa cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.