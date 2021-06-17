Anupamaa 17 June Episode Written Update: Vanraj Cites Anupamaa's Example

Anupamaa today's June 17 episode begins with Vanraj and Kavya being seen together. Kavya gets a call from Dholakia saying that she was supposed to be leading an interview. Dholakia asks Kavya where she is and Kavya lies saying she is on her way. Kavya is flustered and in a hurry to get out to make it on time. She picks up the car keys to get out and Vanraj informs her that he needs the car as well as he has an interview that he has to attend. Kavya explains that she will lose her job if she has to wait for public transport and has no other option but to take the car. Vanraj agrees and tells her to take the car and leave. Read on to know what happens in the Anupamaa 17 June 2021 full episode.

In the Anupamaa 17 June episode, we see Anupamaa going to school after a long hiatus. The staff and students of the school are absolutely ecstatic to have her back in their midst. She changes her name in school and asks to be addressed only as Anupamaa and not Anupamaa Shah. When Anupamaa gets back home, she has a discussion with Samar and Nandini, and they talk about converting the house into a dance academy. Samar and Nandini share their plan with Anupamaa as to how they want to go about things.

When Vanraj goes for the interview, everything goes well and he is a good fit for the job but still faces rejection. He is told that the company is looking for fresh blood and that is why he is not a good fit for the company. Vanraj thanks the interviewer for his time and gets up to leave. As he is about to leave, he gives the interviewer the example of Anupamaa. He says that he knows a 46-year-old woman who is a teacher in a school, does all the household chores and is about to open her own dance academy. He further adds that age is just a number and does not go to mean that one who is advanced in age will not be capable of innovative and creative ideas. He then leaves from there. He is really demotivated in the Anupamaa latest episode.

