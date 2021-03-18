Anupamaa 18 March Episode Spoiler: Vanraj Asks Anupamaa To Leave, Hasmukh Changes The Game

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa lashed out at Samar and told him that she was very disappointed in him because of the way he talked to Vanraj. Anupamaa was asked by Hasmukh what she wants as Vanraj has declared his decision. Vanraj insulted Anupamaa in front of everyone after he overheard her telling Hasmukh that she wanted him to give the house back to Vanraj.

Vanraj told her that she does not have to pretend to be the bigger person anymore as he has understood her intentions. Anupamaa tells him that she wants to leave the house because she cannot bear to live under the same roof as Kavya and not because she was trying to belittle him. Vanraj declared that if Anupamaa wanted to give him the house, he shall take it from her and shall live there with Kavya. Kinjal and Paritosh too have a heated argument as Kinjal said that Kavya should not live in their house as Vanraj's girlfriend.

This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa 18 March 2021 full episode details

In Anupamaa 18 March episode, Anupamaa decides to leave the house as she could not tolerate living with Kavya under the same roof. Her family tries to stop her but Vanraj gets angry and tells her to leave. But Hasmukh changes the game by asking Anupamaa a question that changes her mind.

Anupamaa today's March 18 episode spoilers

Anupamaa today's episode sees that Vanraj asking Anupamaa to leave the house as she had packed her bags to live at her mother's. Hasmukh tells her that he understands why she is leaving and any self-respecting person would have done what she is doing. He further asks her what should he tell Pakhi when she returns and asks where her mother is.

Anupamaa gets emotional at the thought of Pakhi and recalls how she left the house because of her parent's divorce. She drops her bags and decides to stay for Pakhi's sake. Meanwhile, Kavya convinces Vanraj to claim his rights over the Shah house and get the house back in his name, legally.

Anupamaa cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.