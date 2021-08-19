Anupamaa 19 August 2021 Written Update: Shah Family Exposes Kinjal’s Boss, Dholakia

Anupamaa 19 August episode begins with Kinjal walking into Dholakia’s cabin and apologising for reacting terribly the other day. She then asks him to let her continue her work in the office and assures him that she will do anything. Dholakia then tells her to rejoin and says that he does not want to lose a pretty girl like her. He even tells her she will have to begin compromising for her work, accompany her out of station for business trips and even work overnight at the office. He even advises her to lie to her family members about staying latest the office for work and accompany him to a pub all night.

Anupamaa 19 August 2021 written update:

Kinjal exposes Dholakia

Kinjal then frowns at him and shows that she is live on social media with Anu, after which the latter enters the office. Soon, Vanraj, Kavya, Pakhi, Samar, Nandini and others enter the cabin while capturing Dholakia live on their phone. He then hides his face with a handkerchief but Kinjal snatches it away. Even Rakhi arrives with them and shouts at Dholakia for teasing her daughter. Kinjal then says that it is not important that the molesters and eve-teasers are found on roads, they can also be found in posh offices. Dholakia then points a finger at Vanraj and reminds him that he also did the same with Kavya when he was a part of the office. In response to that, Vanraj says that it is not the same because he never molested Kavya while the latter intervenes and says that it looks like he never heard of the word ‘consent’. She then clarifies that Vanraj and her relationship was mutual, which was certainly not the case with Kinjal.

Dholakia tries to escape

As Kinjal says that finally, they are making good use of social media, Dholakia gets angry and tries to slap her. Vanraj then holds his hand and warns him not to dare touch her daughter. Meanwhile, every family member lashes out at him one by one while several people are seen watching the live video on the show. Kinjal then call other office members whom Dholakia tried to molest, and as they open up about their pain, he tries to escape from the room but Samara manages to catch him. Meanwhile, a person from the management arrives and informs them about the Sexual Harassment policy at the workplace. He assures them that they will take strict action against Dholakia. Later, as the family arrives home, Anu informs everyone that tomorrow is Independence Day. Vanraj then says that it is also Mamaji’s birthday to which Pakhi interrupts her as they are planning a surprise birthday party. Anu then reveals that they celebrate this day in the most special way, to which Kavya asks how. Samar then asks her to wait for tomorrow and see that herself.

