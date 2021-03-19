'Anupamaa' 19 March Episode: Kavya Is Shocked To See Anupamaa In The House

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa decided to leave the house as she could not tolerate living with Kavya under the same roof. Her family tried to stop her, but Vanraj got angry and yelled at Anupamaa. But Hasmukh changed the game by asking Anupamaa a question that changed her mind.

Vanraj asked Anupamaa to leave the house as soon as possible as she had packed her bags to live at her mother's. Hasmukh told her that he understands why she wants to leave and any self-respecting person would have done what she is doing. He further asked her what should he tell Pakhi when she returns and asks where her mother is.

Anupamaa got emotional at the thought of Pakhi and recalled how she left the house because of her parent's divorce. She dropped her bags and decided to stay for Pakhi's sake. Meanwhile, Kavya convinced Vanraj to claim his rights over the Shah house.

In Anupamaa 19 March episode, Kavya thinks that she should do things to impress the Shah family by waking up early and making breakfast for all. However, when she wakes up early the next morning, she sees Anupamaa is in the house and did not leave like she was saying the previous day. She taunts Anupamaa, but Anupamaa does not respond.

Kavya later goes to Vanraj and tells him to get the house back in his name as Anupamaa has not left the house. He goes to Hasmukh and asks him to legally transfer the registry of the house in Vanraj's name as it is his right. Anupamaa comes there and tells him that she is there only for Pakhi's sake and that changes Vanraj's mood and attitude.

At the breakfast table, Kavya tries to serve everyone breakfast but Vanraj gets angry as she did not serve his plate properly. Later Kinjal asks Kavya to join back office as there is a lot of work load. Kavya thinks about how she is only tolerating the family for Vanraj's sake but if she wants, she can ruin their happiness very fast.

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.