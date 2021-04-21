Anupamaa 21 April Episode Spoiler - Vanraj Leaves The House Amidst Divorce Pressure

Anupamaa serial is seeing the countdown to the impending divorce of Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly and Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey. The recent episode that aired on 20th April 2020 saw Pakhi hoping that their parents don't get divorced while on the other hand, Samar wanted his mother Anu to be free as soon as possible. Read more to know Anupamaa 21 April episode spoilers.

Anupamaa 21 April episode spoiler

According to the promo of Anupamaa 21 April episode, Anu goes into the room to find Vanraj and to get some documents regarding their divorce. When she enters the room, she finds a letter addressed to her, stuck on a mirror. The letter is written by Vanraj for Anu, informing her that due to the pressure of the divorce and his marriage to Kavya, he has left the house. Devasted, Anupama shares the news with the family and sobs. She tells them that his entire life he wasn't with her, even during these laast few moments, he isn't standing by her side. She also worries about Vanraj's old parents and tells them that this is also something that she has to do alone. On the other hand, Kavya is seen going hysterical when she finds out that Vanraj has left the house and asks about his whereabouts to Anu.

Anupamaa latest episode update

In the 20th April 2021 episode, Pakhi calls Samar and shares with him that the government has inflicted section 142 and ordered to shut down all government offices and educational institutions. This means that with all the government offices shut down, their parents' divorce won’t happen. Samar says that there shouldn’t be a delay in the divorce as their mother should be free from all this as soon as possible.

Kavya is at Nandini’s house trying out her bridal lehenga. Dolly comes in and with folded hands begs her to not meddle in her brother and sister-in-law's lives. She claims that she knows her brrother very well and has seen the love for Anupamaa in his eyes. Even if the duo gets married, he will constantly compare her to Anupamaa and they will never be happy. Dolly tells her that Vanraj and Anupamaa's relationship goes beyond material things and is very deep, she will never be able to match up to that. Kavya ignores her and tries her bridal veil.

Source: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram