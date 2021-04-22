'Anupamaa' 21 April Written Update: Anupama And Vanraj's Divorce To Get Postponed?

Anupamaa April 21 episode will show quarrels between Dolly and Kavya and Anu saving her when she tries to hit her. Meanwhile, there is also a possibility Anu and Vanraj's divorce getting postponed due to the shutting of government offices for a while. Anu finds a mysterious note addressed to her in Vanraj's room.

Anupamaa 21 April Written Update

Anupamaa's April 21 episode starts with Anupama getting a phone call and she rushes to Nandini's home. Meanwhile, Dolly is lashing out at Kavya for breaking a family while Kavya is pretending she is not listening to her. Dolly tells her that Vanraj is happier with Anu and not with her, Pakhi has confirmed that to her and as she continues to shame her, Kavya gets angry and pushes her. Anu reaches there on time and holds her and Dolly tells Kavya she will always keep hurting them let it intentionally or unintentionally.

Anu scolds her for misbehaving with Dolly and says she is only trying to save her brother's marriage just like any other sister. She says she could have explained to her she cannot leave her love but instead, she tries to hit her. She tells her she may become a good bride wearing a designer lehenga but she will never become a 'good bhabhi or bahu' by that. She reminds her she is still the bhabhi of the house for the next 48 hours and if she dares to hurt her family again she could slap her as she has done before.

Anu leaves with Dolly and Nandini warns Kayvya that Vanraj may change his mind seeing her evil side. Kavya asks her to shut up and says she taunts her more than her mother-in-law and Nandini says if she is bothered by that then imagine staying in the house with Baa for an entire day in the house after their marriage. Nandini says but understands that she only wants Vanraj and his house and has nothing to do with his family.

Kavya asks her to shut up and leave and Nandini says one day Vanraj will say those same words to her. After Nandini leaves, Kavya thinks everyone insults her except Vanraj but he too is not picking up his phone. She calls him again and does not pick up. She says she will show her real side once she gets him after marriage and also take revenge on the family.

Samar notices Pakhi is sad and asks her what happened to her suddenly since she was recently elated to know about curfew. Anu and Dolly enter the house and Dolly say she cannot tolerate Kavya anymore. Anu says Dolly’s anger and pain are valid, just as she went to Rakhi’s house to save Toshu’s relationship, Dolly went to Kavya’s house to save her brother's relationship. However, she should keep in mind that it was both Kavya and her brother's decision so it is not fair to blame only one person. Anu says she has every right to save her brother's marriage but not like this.

Anu and Vanraj's divorce gets postponed?

Anu notices Samar and Pakhi are upset so she asks them to cheer up but she notices they are hiding something from her. She asks them and they tell her due to some protests, the government offices will be shut for few days which means they won't be getting divorced after two days. Anu remembers signing the divorce papers with Vanraj and feels dizzy. After Samar makes her sit, Anu says she needs to talk to Vanraj as even he must not be knowing about it.

Kavya is tensed when she hears about divorce date postponing and remembers Vanraj scolding her and warning her to stay away from his family and also Dolly's warning. She cries remembering Panditji's words that she won't be marrying Vanraj as he could change his decision of divorcing his wife. She prays to god that her fate should not go so wrong. Once again she fails to reach him on phone and continues crying.

Anu finds a letter addressed to her in Vanraj's room

Anupama thinks to herself that divorce should happen within two days. She remembers their marriage counsellor's words who told her that they give 6 month’s time between divorce filing and finalization. They conduct counselling sessions for them and they have seen people’s mind regarding divorce several times during these waiting periods. She knocks on Vanraj's door but does not hear anything. She goes in and finds no one in the room. She finds a letter on the table which flies in the mirror. The letter is addressed to her and she reads it with a tense face.

