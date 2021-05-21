Anupamaa 21 May Episode Spoiler: Will Anupama Accept Nandini After Her Confession?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 20 episode showed the family preparing for Samar and Nandini's engagement, while also dealing with the changes due to Anupama and Vanraj's divorce. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 21 may episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 21

In the preview for Anupamaa 21 may episode, fans see Baa furiously brushing off Samar's hand as he tries to feed her sweets. She can also be heard screaming that Nandini has hidden something from them. On the other hand, Nandini reveals to Anupama that she cannot have children, and asks her if she will still accept her as her son's wife, while Baa overhears them.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode: May 20

Anupamaa latest episode on May 20 begins with Baa assuming Anupama is in the kitchen and calling out for her, only to find Kavya there instead. Kavya greets her and talks about how she's making tea for everyone, and that Baa should complete her morning worships while she gets it ready. Anupama on the other hand, gets out of her room to take the morning paper and looks on, as the family sits down for their tea.

Pakhi asks Anupama to sit opposite them on her porch so it feels like they're all together, even if they aren't. Vanraj starts coughing upon drinking tea, and Anu rushes over to help. She explains to Kavya to never give him cookies with his tea, and what to do if something like this happens. Vanraj looses his cool, however, and starts yelling again. He tells Anu to stop trying to be his wife when she was the one who wanted the divorce, and Anu tells him that he shouldn't scream at her since she isn't his wife. She tells him that she was only trying to help the father of her children, and that is all and leaves.

Samar stands alone in Anupama's defense, and Baa tells him that nobody cares about his impending engagement and that they only agreed to it for Anupama's sake. Baa refuses to attend the ceremony. Samar tells her that the engagement will happen even if she doesn't show up and Vanraj gets angry, again.

Meanwhile, Anupama invites Dr. Advaith Khanna to the ceremony, who after some convincing, agrees to attend. On the other hand, Nandini and Samar have a discussion about how she wants to tell everybody something before the ceremony or it will feel like they cheated the family. Samar tells her that his mother will make everyone understand and Baa overhears them.

As she walks out, she runs into an all dressed up Kavya who throws some random attitude at her about not having a "mangalsutra", yet. She also tells Anu about the situation at home, as Baa has decided to not attend the function and Anupama leaves immediately to change her mind. Anupama comically tries to change Baa's mind over attending the function but alas, is literally shut out by Baa she slams windows in her face.

Samar and Toshu have an emotional moment before his engagement and hug one another. Samar also expresses concern over the fact that Baa and Vanraj might really not show up for the ceremony. Samar and Nandini's engagement ceremony is underway, with Anu, Dolly, Pakhi and Toshu present. They wait for the rest of the family, and Vanraj shows up hand-in-hand with Kavya.

Anu asks Dolly if she spoke to Baa about attending who informs her that Baa has remained firm in this decision. Vanraj throws some attitude towards Anupama while Dolly asks them to start the ceremony. Baa wakes up with flower petals on her face and sees everyone standing around her bed in the engagement hall.

Image - Still from Anupamaa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.