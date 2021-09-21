Anupamaa 21 September 2021 Written Update: GK Plans To Invite Shah Family To The House

Anupamaa 21 September 2021 episode begins with Anuj and Anu sitting together in the office while Anuj telling her that a business actually runs because of people and not because of money. He then praises Anu and says that he will learn a lot from her to which the latter gets delighted. She then says that they will begin with their work tomorrow on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Later on, at home, as Baa and Kavya prepare sweets for the festival, the latter complains about why they have to make it on their own when they can get it from the shop.

Anupamaa 21 September 2021 episode written update:

Kavya manipulates Baa against Anu

As Kavya and Baa prepare sweets, Baa recalls how she and Anu used to make sweets every year while Kavya taunts her by saying that this year, Anu was making a fool of her. Meanwhile, as Anu leaves the office, Anuj offers to get an auto for her but she denies it. She then reveals that she got her car to which Anuj feels proud of her. Anuj then builds some courage to ask Anu for her phone number and as he receives it, he dances with joy. At home, Pakhi tells Baa that this time they will decorate the house in a different manner while Baa informs her that they need to decorate the cafe too. Meanwhile, Samar arrives and suggests that they should invite Anuj and GK as well to which Vanraj shouts at him. Samar then says that even Kavya used to visit their house as a guest then why do they have a problem in inviting Anuj. Baa then gets angry at Samar thinking that he is influenced by Anuj.

Anu meets Devika to inform her about the partnership

Meanwhile, Anu meets Devika who is still angry at her. Anu then offers her a glass of hot chocolate and when she holds it in her hand, she sees a note written by Anu that states that she accepted Anuj's partnership offer. Devika then congratulates her and thinks that she needs to accept one more offer. As Anu reaches home, she sees everyone arguing with each other. Vanraj fumes and tells everyone that they will not go to Anuj's house to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi while Bapuji says that he will definitely go. Baa then accuses Anu of all the tension in the house, however, Bapuji encourages her to do what she doing. Later, Vanraj fumes and decides to teach Anuj a lesson but kavya stops her and advises her not to mess with Anuj. On the other hand, Anuj feels that either Vanraj has a problem with Anu's success, or she and him working together. He then tells GK that whenever he feels that Anu is not able to handle the situation, he will not be able to control himself but help her.

Image: Instagram/@anupamaa_x_fanpage