'Anupamaa' 22 April Episode Spoiler - Anupamaa Sets Out To Find Vanraj

Anupamaa serial featuring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is currently one of the most popular series on air. Anupamaa latest episode sees Anu getting tensed as Vanraj is missing and if he doesn't show up, their divorce will get delayed for 6 months. Read on to know Anupamaa April 22 episode spoilers and Anupamaa 21 April episode update.

Anupamaa spoilers for April 22

As seen in the last episode, Vanraj leaves his house as he can't make up his mind about his impending divorce with Anu and at the same time, he is not able to say a clear no to Kavya. According to the promo of the upcoming episode, the entire Shah family is worried about Vanraj as he is missing. The situation goes out of hand and the police are seen coming to the Shah house to inform the family that they have found a body that is similar to Vanraj's. They also give the family members some belongings found next to the body and ask them to identify it.

On the other hand, Kavya is seen going hysterical and calls Vanraj continuously, but to no avail. She finally gives up and is seen sending a lengthy voice message to Vanraj and tells him that this will be her last message. As things go out of hand, Anu decides to handle the situation and sets out to find Vanraj.

Anupamaa latest episode update

In Anupamaa 21 April 2021 full episode, Kavya gets tensed when she hears about the divorce date being delayed and remembers Vanraj regularly misbehaving with her and warning her to stay away from his family, Dolly’s warning, etc. She weeps recollecting Panditji’s words that she may not marry Vanraj as he may change his mind about divorcing his wife. She prays to god that her future would not be so bad. She calls Vanraj, but he doesn’t pick her call. She continues crying.

Meanwhile, Anu thinks if the divorce doesn’t happen after 2 days, she doesn’t know when she will be getting the next date and that the divorce shouldn’t be delayed. She remembers the marriage counsellor’s words that they give 6 month’s time between divorce filing and finalization as people’s situation and choices change over time. She knocks on Vanraj’s room door, opens it, and doesn’t find him in the room. She finds a letter on the table and walks towards it nervously. The letter flies and sticks to a mirror. She picks it and reads it with a tense face.

