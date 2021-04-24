'Anupamaa' 23 April Written Update: Will The Family Succeed In Finding Vanraj?

Anupamaa written update:

In the previous episode, Vanraj is put in a serious dilemma as he wishes to marry Kavya but does not want to go through the remorse of divorcing his wife Anupamaa. He writes a letter to his wife and says that he needed to take some time off to clear his head. While Anupamaa intimates the family about Vanraj's decision to run away, Kavya tries to get in touch with him. When she fails to do so she rushes to his house and blames Anupamaa for Vanraj's disappearance.

Anupamaa 23 April full episode:

Hearing Kavya's outburst, Anupamaa's daughter Pakhi rushes to her mother's side to defend her and Dolly, her aunty. Dolly uses Vanraj's letter to her advantage and asks Kavya to help them look for her brother or she would file a complaint against her citing that she had harassed Vanraj which led to him fleeing. She uses the letter as proof.

On the other hand, Vanraj introspects his decision by going on a long walk. He decides that running away was a big mistake and that it wouldn't solve his problems. He knows that Anupamaa would have to face everything on her own and that Kavya may take a wrong step in his absence.

At home, Anupamaa must make some important decisions. She asks Kavya to go home and tells her family members to call up Vanraj's colleagues and friends to find out if he had been to their houses. Pakhi wonders if they should file for a police complaint when Samar tells her that it was too soon to file for a missing report. Kavya cries when Vanraj doesn't return home. Claiming she would die without him, she runs away.

The whole family are then astonished when police officers wait in front of the Shah family's house. Kavya panics and immediately start texting Vanraj to return home. The cops explain to the family that they had come to their house for identifying a dead body. They believed that it could be Vanraj's corpse. Anupamaa steps forward and volunteers to identify the body as she was Vanraj's wife.

Anupamaa confirms that the body was in fact not Vanraj's. She takes the opportunity to ask the officers if she could file a missing report for her husband. The police inform her that they can't file a complaint as Vanraj would have to be missing for more than 24 hours for them to do so.

Anupamaa gets a call from Vanraj which leads her to ask him about his whereabouts. Before he could answer, Kavya snatches the phone and he disconnects the call. Vanraj goes missing for two whole days which puts the entire family in a panic. Kavya goes into shock and Anupamaa prays day and night for him to return. The other family members put all their efforts into finding Vanraj in the city.