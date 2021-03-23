Anupamaa 23 March Episode Spoiler: Vanraj & Anupamaa Ask Kavya To Leave Their House

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi returns home without prior information and the Shah family is very happy to see her. However, soon they will get worried as they are aware that Kavya's presence in the house will disturb Pakhi. Anupamaa tries to stop Pakhi from meeting Vanraj as she is scared that Pakhi will see Kavya.

Meanwhile, Kavya tells Vanraj how she wants to shift in his room as she does not like to use the common bathroom. Vanraj agrees to exchange rooms with her and Kavya starts redecorating the room when Pakhi enters it to see Vanraj and Kavya holding hands. She gets anxious and has an emotional breakdown where she questions why is Kavya in their room.

Pakhi rushes out of there and yells that she hates Anupamaa and Vanraj as they got Kavya back day after she left the house. Samar takes her to Nandini's house so that she gets time to settle and Kavay is not in her face. Vanraj and Anupamaa blame each other for the same but Anupamaa gets a hold of herself and tries to talk to Pakhi.

Pakhi however, refuses to go back to the house till Kavya is there. Vanraj does not go to Nandini's house because of his ego and for he had declared that he hates her. Samar asks him to go there for Pakhi's sake.

Anupamaa 23 March 2021 full episode spoilers ahead

Anupamaa today's March 23 episode: Anupamaa spoilers

In today's episode, Pakhi requests Vanraj and Anupamaa to send Kavya away as she wants to spend the last few months with her parents before the divorce. Anupamaa asks Kavya to leave the house for her daughter's sake but Kavya refuses to do so. She tells Anupamaa that Pakhi is a spoiled teenager and she shall not leave her house because of her unreasonable demand.

Kavya asks Vanraj to support her but Vanraj too says that Kavya must leave. He asks her to go and live with Nandini till their divorce is finalised. Kavya stands shocked. She blames Anupamaa for the same and thinks that Anupamaa used Pakhi to throw her out of the house.

Kavya further thinks that soon she shall send everyone out of the Shah house and live in that house alone with Vanraj. Nandini tells her that she must mend her ways or she shall destroy herself. But Kavya does not listen to her and continues to plot.

Anupamaa latest episode cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.