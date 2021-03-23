'Anupamaa' 23 March Written Update: Pakhi Sees Vanraj & Kavya Together, Leaves Home Again

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. As soon as Pakhi returns home to give a surprise to the Shah family, she is shocked to see Kavya's presence in the house. Anupamaa tries to stop Pakhi from meeting Vanraj, but in vain. Pakhi breaks down emotionally after she watches Kavya and her father together.

Anupamaa 23 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 23 episode, Kavya tells Vanraj that she wants to shift to his room as she does not like to use the common bathroom. Vanraj agrees to exchange rooms with her and Pakhi sees the duo while they're holding hands. Pakhi gets anxious and tells her parents that she hates them. She rushes out of the room and yells at the entire family for breaking her trust. She informs them that she just went for four-five days, and they brought Kavya into the house.

Samar takes her to Nandini's house so that she gets time to calm down. Soon, Anupamaa goes to Nandini's house to meet her child but Vanraj refuses to join her as he recalls the time when he had spoken rot about Nandini and her house. Anupamaa realises that his ego is more important than his daughter. After Anupamaa explains to Pakhi to accept Kavya, the latter refuses to listen and also refuses to return to the house till Kavya is there.

Soon, Kavya packs her bags and leaves. Kavya tells herself that she'll get to any lengths to remove everyone out of the house. She adds that she's already succeeded in the first step and hence Anupamaa has given away the house to Vanraj. She wants to run her boyfriend's house according to modern norms. Meanwhile, Pakhi requests her parents to stay together for the little months they have with them. She tells them that after their divorce, everything will change and hence she wants to cherish the last few days with them. Vanraj and Anupamaa are puzzled as their daughter's mental health is not okay yet. The duo decides to settle their disputes for her.