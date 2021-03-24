Anupamaa 24 March Episode: Kavya Seeks To Meet Vanraj Alone But Fails

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi requests Vanraj and Anupamaa to send Kavya away as she wants to spend the last few months with her parents before the divorce. Anupamaa asks Kavya to leave the house for her daughter's sake but Kavya refuses to do so. She tells Anupamaa that Pakhi is a spoiled teenager and she shall not leave her house because of her unreasonable demand.

Kavya asks Vanraj to support her but Vanraj too says that Kavya must leave. He asks her to go and live with Nandini till their divorce is finalised. Kavya stands shocked. She blames Anupamaa for the same and thinks that Anupamaa used Pakhi to throw her out of the house.

Kavya further thinks that soon she shall send everyone out of the Shah house and live in that house alone with Vanraj. Nandini tells her that she must mend her ways or she will destroy herself. But Kavya does not listen to her and continues to plot against Anupamaa and her family.

Anupamaa 24 March 2021 full episode spoilers ahead

Anupamaa today's march 24 episode: Anupamaa spoilers

In Anupamaa 24 March episode, Vanraj and Anupamaa share happy moments as Pakhi is back in their house. Vanraj gets a card from Pakhi where she has apologised to him for her previous behaviour. Vanraj is happy to read the letter inside it and wishes the best for her.

Meanwhile, Hasmukh and Leela think about how they would celebrate Holi this year. Kavya calls up Vanraj and tells him that if he cannot come and meet her, then he can at least drop her to work so that they can spend some time together. Vanraj agrees to do so.

However, when he reaches his car, Pakhi asks him to drop her to school and Anupamaa to work. She insists that Anupamaa sit in the front and makes Kavya sit in the backseat. Kavya gets jealous of Anupamaa and thinks to herself that soon she will take the front seat not only in Vanraj's car but also in his life.

Anupamaa latest episode cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.