'Anupamaa' 24 March Update: After Pakhi Goes To Nandini’s House, Kavya’s Forced To Leave 

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Anupamaa and Vanraj go to meet Pakhi in Nandini’s house. She tells the duo to be together until their divorce proceedings are done. She further puts forth a demand and informs her father that she will not enter the Shah household if Kavya stays in there. After this, Anupamaa and her husband leave home.

Anupamaa 24 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 24 episode, As soon as Vanraj is about to go to his room, Anupamaa brings the entire family together and informs them that she needs to take a stand this time. She tells everyone that she didn’t utter a word when Vanraj brought Kavya into the house. She remarks that it’s time for Kavya to leave as now it’s about her daughter’s health and nothing is more important than her health. Kavya interrupts her and tells her that she’s not going anywhere.

More so, she adds that it’s her V’s house and only he has the right to make a decision. However this time Vanraj remains silent as Anupamaa has lost her cool. Anupamaa tells her that she can also hit her and send her out but she wants to avoid a ruckus. Vanraj later tells Kavya that he’s also with Anupamaa and that she needs to go till the time Pakhi accepts their relationship.

Kavya tells herself that one day she will throw all the members of his house and will also rule the house as Anupamaa does.

She faces Nandini’s brunt who asks her to stop trying different ways to make a space in Anupamaa’s house. Nandini informs Kavya that she can't fill in for Anupamaa. Nandini also tells her that she must mend her ways or she shall destroy herself but Kavya does not listen to her and continues to plot a new plan. Leela is proud of Anupamaa's stern behaviour. She feels good that her daughter-in-law took a stand for Pakhi. Vanraj is left puzzled by this new drama in the house.