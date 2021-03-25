'Anupamaa' 24 March Written Update: Shahs Break Down After Anupamaa Announces Last Holi

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Anupamaa tells the entire family to gear up for Holi as it’s her last year with them. Pakhi, Samar, Leela, Hasmukh, Kinjal break down in tears after hearing this. They inform Anupamaa to stay with him, as they can’t think of anyone else who’ll take her place in the house. Vanraj eavesdrops on his family’s conversation. He recalls the time when he got teary-eyed after seeing the divorce papers for the first time.

Anupamaa 24 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 24 episode, Anupamaa hides her tears and smiles through the pain. Later, Kavya calls Vanraj and requests him to drop her at the office. The latter agrees to her and as soon as she heads out, Pakhi asks him to drop her and Anupamaa at school. Kavya watches this and fumes in anger. However, after listening to Anupamaa’s advice, Pakhi allows Kavya to sit with them.

She makes her mother sit on the front seat and then asks Kavya to sit behind with her. Kavya tells herself that she’s always got the back seat and after Anupamaa will be thrown out of the house, she’ll forever sit on the front seat and will forever have her V’s support. Leela and Anupamaa indulge in an emotional conversation about the latter’s separation from the family. Later on, Kinjal too cries after Anupamaa explains to her to manage the household chores efficiently.

Kinjal promises to balance her work life and personal life. She remarks she’ll take care of everyone’s habits and routine. Vanraj watches this and offers his handkerchief to Kinjal. She refuses to take his help and informs him that everyone’s going to need a hanky after Anupamaa leaves the house permanently. Leela prays to God for Vanraj to reconsider his decision.

She wants her family members to live happily and doesn’t want Kavya to ruin their bond which has been strong for the past 25 years. Hasmukh recalls the time when his daughter-in-law did everything for the family. He thinks there's no one like her and hence, he will be happy if she separates from his son, because that will let her live in peace.

(Promo Source: Still from the show)