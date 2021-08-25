Anupamaa 25 August 2021 Episode Written Update: Rakhi Strikes A Deal With Anu

Anupamaa 25 August episode begins with Anu rushing to Rakhi’s house and asking for help. Rakhi stands shocked on seeing her and asks if everything is okay. Anu then asks her to help her with the money and spreads her pallu in front of her. Rakhi then says that Toshu told her that she got a loan then why is she asking her for the money. Anu then reveals that she got conned and pleads for help again.

Anupamaa 25 August 2021 episode written update:

Vanraj consoles Samar

On the other hand, Vanraj is unable to sleep while Kavya tells him that his problem cannot be solved by staying awake. Vanraj then hopes that Anu does not make any more mistakes in order to fix the current one. Meanwhile, Rakhi insults Anu and her family by calling them beggars but Anu assures her that she does not want charity and she will repay it soon. Rakhi then says that since Anu helped and supported Kinjal during the Dholakia’s incident, she will help her too. She then says that she will give double the money and asks Anu what will she get from her in return.

Rakhi asks for Baa to work as a servant at her house

When Anu asks Rakhi what she wants, she tells her to make Baa work at her house for two days as a maid but Anu frowns at her. Rakhi then says that she just needs her daughter, Kinjal and tells Anu to convince her to get back to her. Meanwhile, Kavya looks for Anu thinking that she must be sleeping peacefully after creating a blunder but is not able to find her in the room. Vanraj then comes out of the room to have water and hears Samar sobbing in the corner. He then consoles him. Samar then says that it is not fair to blame Anu as this could’ve happened with Vanraj as well. Later, Rakhi tells Anu that she will make the payment right away but the latter stops her asking about the deal. Rakhi says it is Anu’s pride to which Anu agrees and tells her not to let anyone know about the deal. Rakhi then asks her driver to drop Anu at her house while the latter thinks whether she made another mistake by making this deal with Rakhi.

Rakhi wakes up delighted

The next morning, Rakhi wakes up in a delightful mood thinking about the deal with Anu and dances her heart out. On the other hand, Anu wakes up everyone with the morning prayers and wishes everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan. Everyone stands confused while Kavya thinks that Anu has lost her mind. Anu then tells everyone that she has fixed her mistake to which Toshu asks her how did she arrange for the money overnight. Later, Vanraj and Kavya think about how Anu arranged for the money when Dolly and Sanjay arrive to tie rakhi to Toshu and Samar. Kavya then continues her conversation with Vanraj telling him that Anu must’ve got the money from her best friend, Devika. Vanraj agrees to it and says that only Devika or Rakhi can lend money to Anu.

