'Anupamaa' 25 March Episode Spoiler: Anupamaa And Pakhi Challenge Kavya On Holi

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot.

In Anupamaa today's March 25 episode, Vanraj starts off with the Holi pooja and Leela requests Anupamaa to narrate the story. Kavya feels jealous as she doesn't know the story. Leela understands this and taunts her to start learning the norms and religious rituals of the family. However, Kavya is adamant that she doesn't believe in these stories and wishes to live her life according to modern terms.

Anupamaa and Kavya lock horns after the latter informs her that she is playing smart games. Anupamaa tells her that her family’s support and happiness means everything to her. More so, she adds that if she had to stop the divorce proceedings, she would have done that long back. This time, Anupamaa taunts Kavya and tells her that she's in no mood to cover up her vicious plots. She urges Kavya to not create a ruckus during Holi because she's been doing something or the other to ruin the functions in her house. Kavya tells herself that Anupamaa has become extra-smart. Just after Anupamaa challenges Kavya, Pakhi also decides to hatch a new plan with Leela.

Pakhi challenges Kavya that Anupamaa will be the first lady who'll apply colours on Vanraj. Kavya accepts the challenge and informs Pakhi that she'll get to any lengths to apply colours on her V's face. More so, she informs her that this time she will not move back. Kavya decides to even enter Vanraj's personal boundaries in front of the entire family. Meanwhile, the entire family recalls the time when they used to throw balloons and colours on each other.

