'Anupamaa' 25 March Written Update: Vanraj Burns His Hand, Anupamaa-Pakhi Come To Rescue

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Kavya decides to fill in for Anupamaa during the Holi festivities. However, Leela tells everyone that only Anupamaa has the right to narrate the story behind Holika. Anupama begins to narrate the religious story and Kavya fumes in anger. Leela also taunts her and tells her that she needs to pay the most attention as religious rituals are considered to be very vital in the Shah household.

Anupamaa March 25 written update

In the Anupamaa March 25 episode, Kavya refrains from paying attention and tells herself that she’ll run the house as per her norms and conditions. As soon as Vanraj goes to burn the Holika, he ends up getting hurt. A spark of fire leads to a minor bruise on his finger. Anupamaa rushes to apply ice on his hand. Kavya runs near him and lashes out at Anupamaa. She tells the entire family that Anupamaa doesn’t keep a first aid kit ready on such occasions. Leela backs her daughter-in-law and tells Kavya that this ritual has been taking place in their house for years now and no one better than Anupamaa knows that every year Vanraj burns his hand.

Kavya refuses to listen and gets the first aid box. As soon as she is about to apply the ointment, Pakhi snatches the box from her and applies it to her father. Pakhi has decided to keep Kavya away from her dad during such an auspicious festival. In fact, Pakhi also informs Leela about her plan and asks her to set up a new ritual in which Anupamaa will apply colour on Vanraj.

The Shahs know that Vanraj hates colours and to make Kavya feel jealous, Leela requests Anupamaa to apply some colours on her husband.

She further breaks down emotionally and informs her to feel as if it’s her own house and not her in law’s place. Kinjal, Leela and Pakhi hug each other and cherish some fun moments with Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Kavya loses her cool and confronts Pakhi. The former requests the latter to not hatch any plans as nothing will work. Kavya tells Pakhi that she’ll get to any lengths to be the first one to smear colour on her V’s face. The duo locks horns and challenges each other about the same.

(Promo source: Still from the show)