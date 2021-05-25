Anupamaa 25 May Episode Spoilers: Anupama Has Had Enough Of Vanraj's Accusations

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 24 episode showed Vanraj getting jealous of Dr Advaith Khanna as well as of Anupama's growing success. He also accuses her of flaunting her success in front of him, on purpose. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 25 may episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 25

The preview of Anupamaa 25 May episode picks up exactly where the previous episode ends i.e with Vanraj accusing Anupama of showing off. Anu tells Vanraj that the way she was before all of this, didn't help her achieve anything. Vanraj then accuses her once again by telling her that to achieve something now, she's decided to latch on to somebody better.

Anupama loses her cool and yells at Vanraj, asking him to shut up. She then goes to tell him that a man and a woman can be good friends. She also tells him that not everybody turns their friendship into something more, and Vanraj looks embarrassed.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode (May 24)

Anupamaa latest episode picks up where it left off, with the family leaving Samar's engagement ceremony furiously. As they reach home, Baa is furious and blames Anupama for everything while Dolly defends her. Kavya tries to take Baa's side and blame Anupama, but Dolly fights right back with Kavya saying Anu had no idea about anything. Baa then asks them to stop shouting and tells the family to leave the resort, as the person they came here aka Anupama, has left them.

She asks Vanraj to come along as well, who looks at Anu with Dr Advaith Khanna and gets jealous, again. Anupama is upset about everything that happened at the engagement. Meanwhile, Samar gives Nandini a ring from the gift shop and tells her that he will always love her no matter what.

Anupama teaches her classical dance class online when Adi walks over. Anu apologizes for her family but he casually brushes it off, saying it happens in all families. He then offers to have her teach dance to his patients at the resort, and Samar & Nandini encourage her. On the other hand, Kavya sits there making wedding plans, as usual.

Nandini walks in, only to take her bags and move out. The back and forth between Nandini and Kavya ends up in Nandini's favour leaving Kavya annoyed, as the former walks out on her. Kavya, who sits there cursing Anupama for being the thorn in her happiness, gets a call from Anirudh.

Anupama tells Samar and Nandini to come up with new ideas for the classes and to make money, as their expenses are high. On the other hand, Kavya hugs Vanraj from behind with happy news, saying she's finally getting divorced tomorrow and that they should get married right there at the resort. As she talks about Adi, who's helping them with their wedding preparations at the resort, Vanraj gets jealous again.

He then talks about how getting excited about this wedding is shameless, hurting Kavya. She then tells him that he's still mourning his divorce when Anupama has started her own life. She also tells him about Anu's new dance classes for Adi's patients which she overheard earlier. Kavya also ends up taunting Vanraj, about not having a job for seven months. Vanraj on the other hand, says he will get on his feet soon enough and show Anupama that she cannot run a house without him.

Anupama, who is exchanging ideas with Samar and Nandini to earn more money decides to bring some water for all of them and runs into Vanraj. Vanraj accuses Anupama of showing off her success to make him jealous, and she explains how even though men think that everything women do is for them, it really isn't. She tells him to focus on his life and he asks her to shut up.

Vanraj then tells her that he has taken care of her expenses for 25 years. Anupama tells him that if he has fulfilled all of his responsibilities for 25 years as a husband, then as a wife, so has she. She then tells him that even though a wife might not say it, but the fact is that she is and always will be an equal to her husband.

Image - Still from Anupamaa

