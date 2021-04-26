'Anupamaa' 26 April Episode Spoiler - Anupamaa Faints As Vanraj Refuses To Come Home

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the highest TRP garnering shows on air. The current story arc for the show focuses on Anu and Vanraj heading towards an impending divorce. As Vanraj leaves the house to work upon his thoughts, Anu sets out to search for him. Read here to know more about Anupamaa 26 April episode.

Anupamaa 26 April episode spoilers

The latest episode of the show sees Anu setting out to search for Vanraj. She gets a lead that Vanraj is at a wellness centre and heads there with Toshu. Anupamaa reaches the centre and meets the young Yogi whom Toshu recognizes. Toshu says that he is none other than renowned Dr Advaith Khanna and informs Anu that he has millions of fans for his lectures. Anu and Vanraj finally meet and start quarrelling. The promo of Anupamaa 26 April episode shows that Anupama and Vanraj argue as he refuses to come back home. After listening to his decision to not return home, Anu gets frantic and suddenly faints. The Yogi then checks on Anu as a worried Vanraj wonders what happened to Anu suddenly.

Anupamaa latest episode update

Anupamaa 23 April episode shows Vanraj's disappearance and everybody in the Shah family getting desperate and looking for him. On the other hand, Vanraj goes on a long walk alone and introspects his choice. He concludes that running away from his problems was a big mistake and that it wouldn't solve his problems. He knows that Anupamaa would have to face everything by herself and that Kavya may take the wrong step while he is gone. At home, Anupamaa must make some important decisions. She asks Kavya to go home and tells her family members to call up Vanraj's colleagues and friends to find out if he had been to their houses.

Later, the police arrive at the house and ask the Shah family to identify a dead body. Scared, Anupamaa volunteers to do so. Anupamaa, along with the entire family, takes a breath of relief when they get to know that it isn't Vanraj's corpse. She then asks the police if they could file a missing report for her husband, but the request is rejected because Vanraj hadn't been missing for more than 24 hours. Anupamaa gets a call from Vanraj which leads her to ask him about his location. Before he can answer, Kavya snatches the phone from Anupamaa and he disconnects the call. Vanraj goes missing for two whole days which puts the entire family in a state of panic.

Source: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram