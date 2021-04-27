Anupamaa 26 April Written Update - Anupama Falls Unconscious As She Confronts Vanraj

Anupamaa latest episode begins with Anupamaa confronting Vanraj at the resort where he has been hiding from his responsbilties. Anupamaa questions Vanraj and asks for an explanation to which he tells her that he wrote everything in a letter before he left which Anupamaa dismisses saying grown-ups shouldn't write letters and run away from home. When Vanraj explains everything that happened, Anupamaa then tells him that he should become a sports coach and teach students how to run away from their problems.

Anupamaa 26 april written update - Anupama faints

In the Anupamaa april 26 episode, Anupama and Vanraj continue to have an argument as Anupama yells at him about not accepting any responsibility for his actions. Vanraj keeps trying to explain how tensed he was and had a lot of pressure on him, to which she tells him that everybody has pressure on them. She tells him that everyone is struggling including herself, however, she doesn't just get up and run away everytime there's a problem. Anupama then tells him how his actions have affected everyone else in the house, including Kavya. She also tells him that he isn't the only one getting a divorce, and that she also feels pressured since after the divorce goes through, she is the only one who will have to bear the brunt of society as she's a woman.

Anupama still yelling and crying, tells Vanraj to come home immediately since everyone is worried about him to which he says he's not going to until he finds his answers. As he turns around, he finds Anupama unconscious on the ground and tries to help her up. Meanwhile, Kavya, still worried about Vanraj, wonders why Anupama and Toshu haven't called her yet. Nandini then arrives with a bottle of water to inform her that Vanraj is fine and is currently at a wellness center to which Kavya begins to question Anupama's motives. However, Nandini calms her down and Kavya decides she wants to see Vanraj.

Anupamaa 26 april written update - Anupama's recovery

Toshu on the other hand, finds Dr Advait Khanna, who helps them take Anupama to the clinic. Waiting to find out what happened, he speaks to Kinjal on a video call. He expresses guilt over not paying attention to his mother and she tells him that all he can do is take care of her now. He also realises how wrong he was about his wife whenever she sided with his mother and apologises for everything, while she tells him she will be there soon. Meanwhile, Vanraj asks Advait how Anupama is, who informs him that she is simply exhausted and has overworked herself. He tells Vanraj that she needs to rest, relax and be with family and suggests him to call his family to the resort.

Vanraj decides to call his family to the wellness center, wondering how expensive it'll be. He then uses his son's card for the hotel rooms and has a proud father moment when he realises that his son is the one taking care of him now. Anupama is finally awake and is feeling heavy headed. Vanraj tells her that her BP was high and that the other family members are on their way to take care of her. Anupama asks him if he's informed Kavya of this plan to which he looks away. She then tells him that he used keep her out of the loop when they were together, and is now doing the same with Kavya. Anupama decides to inform Kavya about the plan herself as she weakly looks for her phone but begins to lose balance and is caught by Vanraj who holds her and tries to help. The Anupamaa 26 april 2021 full episode ends with Kavya standing at the door watching Vanraj hold Anupama as she fumes with anger.

Image source - Still from Anupamaa