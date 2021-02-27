Anupamaa 26 Feb Written Update | Pakhi Goes Missing After Vanraj Scolds Her

In the February 26 episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj feels sorry for scolding Pakhi. When Anupamaa goes to give Pakhi her food, she finds a letter by Pakhi that says, Pakhi is running away from her home. The Shahs set out in search of her. Read what happens further in Anupamaa latest episode.

Vanraj feels sorry for scolding Pakhi

The Anupamaa February 26 episode starts with Anupamaa and Vanraj standing in the kitchen. Anupamaa tells him that he can go and talk to Pakhi if he wants. He tells her that he will go to her when her anger is cooled down. Anupama then apologises for stopping him from scolding her. Vanraj tells her that she was right and he shouldn't have scolded Pakhi in front of everyone. Anupamaa then tells him that it is tricky to understand Pakhi or make her understand things because of her age, but as parents, they must try to understand her. On seeing Kavya, who has just walked into the kitchen and asks about Pakhi, Vanraj asks her to wait outside. Vanraj asks if Anupamaa can call Pakhi down for food, but Anupamaa tells him that she should be left alone for a while. Vanraj tries to help Anupamaa by carrying a box of food, but Anupamaa stops him since Baa wouldn't like it.

Anupamaa finds a letter in Pakhi's room

Anupamaa takes a plate for Pakhi and heads over to her room, where she finds a letter. She screams for Vanraj while running down and shows him the letter. The letter reads that Pakhi feels like nobody loves her and tries to understand her. She tells Vanraj and Anupamaa that she loves them a lot and cannot handle their divorce. She also writes that she feels like Vanraj and Anupamaa have replaced her with Kavya and Kinjal, respectively, so nobody needs her. She says, "Goodbye forever" and that she loves them a lot.

The family is in search of Pakhi

The family sets off in search of her once they find her phone at home. Paritosh, Sanjay, Anupamaa, and Vanraj go out to look for her, while on the other hand, Kinjal and Kavya call Pakhi's friends. Rakhi immediately calls the commissioner to ask him for help. Kinjal and Kavya say that she is not with any of her friends, and Rakhi gets through the commissioner, who tells her that he will help her search Pakhi. Rakhi tells Baa that she understands how it feels when a daughter goes missing, as she died a thousand times when Kinjal had gone missing.

Vanraj has a weak moment

Vanraj tells her that it is his fault and that he could never understand her. He says to Anupamaa that he could not even take care of Pakhi for 16 days while Anupamaa took care of her for 16 years. Anupamaa tells her that it also her fault since they forgot what impact their fights could have on her. She tells Vanraj to stop feeling sad and to start finding Pakhi. She makes him sit in the car as they continue their search for Pakhi.

