Anupamaa 26 May Episode Spoilers: Will Anirudh Deny Kavya The Divorce?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 24 episode showed Vanraj and Kavya throwing attitude and taunts at Anupama but then getting befitting replies from her, shutting them up. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 26 may episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 26

From the preview of the Anupamaa 26 may episode, fans can see Baa going over to Anu's room. Anupama tells Baa that she doesn't mind when somebody else says things to insult her, but if it's Baa saying it, then it hurts her. On the other hand, Anirudh is seen telling Kavya that he doesn't want a divorce because he still loves her and wants another chance. However, Vanraj who's standing there with them, thinks to himself about how this is good news since he won't be pressured into marrying Kavya for a while now.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode (May 25)

Anupamaa latest episode begins where the previous episode left off, with Vanraj and Anupama's intense conversation where he tells her that she's changed ever since the divorce. Anu tells him she had to, because she didn't achieve anything being the way she was. Vanraj then proceeds to accuse her of trying to sway Advaith by laughing and joking around with him, in the name of friendship. He also tells her that she's purposely doing all of this so Advaith will help her out financially, citing her dance classes at the resort as the first step.

Anupama finally loses it and tells him to shut up and never to say nonsense like this again, because she won't tolerate it. She then in turn tells Vanraj that not everybody goes around having affairs in the name of friendship, embarrassing him. She then tells him that whatever she's doing, is for herself and will continue to do so. She tells him to focus on his own life, to smile a little sometimes and walks away, leaving behind an angry Vanraj.

Kavya then tries to throw some attitude at Anupama when she runs into her outside their rooms. Kavya then tells her about the news of her divorce and tells her she's planning to have the wedding right there at the resort. She also tells her that she wants Anupama to be her bridesmaid. She then proceeds to tell her that once she moves into the house, she won't stop Anu from visiting but implies that she shouldn't show up everyday.

Anupama then gives Kavya befitting replies saying, she will definitely attend her wedding but not as her bridesmaid, just like any other guest. She also tells her that if she's expecting Anu to feel bad on the day of her wedding watching her get ready only to cry in a corner, then she should stop because that's never going to happen. In another awesome response, Anupama also tells Kavya that she'll be careful not to show up everyday but Kavya should be careful of any women colleagues that Vanraj brings home, and walks away leaving Kavya fuming.

Vanraj on the other hand prepares for an online interview and asks the family to not disturb him. Advaith talks to Anupama about surgery and gives her the details. Anupama thinks about her goals for if the surgery doesn't work in her favour. Anupama dances for her promo videos for the dance class, and Vanraj's interview is disturbed and ends badly. He loses his cool and comes outside to create a scene, and breaks Anu's speaker.

He then threatens to break her ghungroo if it happens again, and Anupama yells at him saying he's done this before and he will never break her spirit. She then puts the speaker on in front of him and the entire family and continues to dance right in their faces. Anupama then remembers Adi telling her to inform her family about the illness and the upcoming surgery and finally walks over to the cottage.

When asked why she's here, Anupama tells the family about her surgery saying her reports have arrived. She then tells the family that she has cancer, shocking everyone. Vanraj, who's standing behind Anupama doesn't hear what she came here to say but takes the opportunity to throw his relationship in her face by giving her a card to their wedding. She takes it, tells him she'll be there, and smiles. She then proceeds to leave, and Vanraj is handed the reports by Samar. Vanraj then reads her reports, and is shocked to find out about the cancer.

Image - Still from Anupamaa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.