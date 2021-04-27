Anupamaa 27 April Episode Spoiler - Anupamaa And Kavya Have An Emotional Talk

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is currently one of the most popular shows on air. The current narrative of the show focuses on Anu and Vanraj heading towards an impending divorce. Anu finds Vanraj at the wellness centre and pleads with him to come home. When Vanraj refuses to do so, Anupamaa suddenly faints. Read here to know more about Anupamaa 27 April episode spoiler.

Anupamaa 27 April episode spoiler

According to the promo of the upcoming episode, Samar is seen criticising Vanraj's decision to leave the house amidst all the drama and leaving all the responsibilities on Anupamaa's shoulder. On the other hand, Kavya and Anu are seen having deep conversation related to everything that transpired these last few days. Kavya and Anu both understand each other and Kavya says they could've been friends if they met someplace else. Kavya finally asks Vanraj to make a firm decision about his future.

Anupamaa latest episode update

Kavya comes to Anupamaaa and enquires about her health as Anupamaa asks her if Vanraj is not feeling guilty of his mistakes. Kavya gets frustrated and says that she has asked him to decide and inform them as it’s enough. Kavya apologises for screaming, while Anupamaa says that she understands her frustration. Kavya tells Anu that if they had met normally then they would have been friends. Anupamaa says that she has always considered Kavya as a friend. Both the women reminisce their time with Vanraj. Kavya says Anu's circumstances were different as it was an arranged marriage but she consciously fell in love with a person like him.

Anupamaa says how Vanraj doesn’t feel guilty about running away from all his problems. Kavya retorts that it is a typical tendency of men, thinking they are always superior. Anupamaa sighs and wistfully says that in their society, only men have the right to leave. Kavya says men are always like this and hopes that Vanraj is never in their lives. Anupamaa says that they are in different boats but Vanraj will never leave either one as Anu is attached to him due to their family and Kavya because of love. Anupamaa says that Vanraj will never return to her.

Source: Rupali Ganguly IG/ Madalsa Sharma IG