'Anupamaa' 27 March Episode Spoiler: Anupamaa Drinks Bhaang By Mistake

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. In the recent episode of Anupamaa, the whole Shah family celebrates Holi together and Kavya will tell Vanraj that he should let her apply colour on his face before anyone else. Vanraj tells her that he does not play Holi and only Pakhi may insist on applying colour on his face. Kavya insists harder that she shall be the first one to apply colour on Vanraj's face and she should have that much right on him.

Vanraj gets irritated and asks her why is she making such a big deal about such small things. Vanraj sneaks into the kitchen and gets snacks and cold drink for himself from there and locks himself inside his room the next morning. Kinjal and Paritosh wish Anupamaa a happy holi. She blesses them and tells Paritosh never to stop Kinjal from enjoying festivals the way she wants to. She tells them that despite loving the holi festival, she could never play Holi because Vanraj never liked it. She further advices Kinjal to never let any fight take over the festivities and celebrations and forget about differences during the festivals.

In the Anupamaa 27 March episode, Anupamaa asks Vanraj to apply oil to protect his skin against harmful reactions of the Holi colours. However, Varnaj says that he shall not come outside and therefore, he does not need to apply oil. Anupamaa leaves the oil outside his room and when she goes away Varnaj applies it.

Samar goes to Nandini and offers her the face oil and tells her that he might marry her soon. Nandini says that she is only 22 years of age and too young to get married. The boys who had fought with Samar before see Samar and Nandini romancing and plot against them to seek revenge.

The Shah family starts with the Holi celebrations. Rakhi comes and pities Kavya that nobody is playing Holi with her. After she leaves, Rakhi mixes bhaang in a beverage for Kavya and sends it to her.

But before Kavya can drink it, the drink falls on her clothes. She puts the glass on a table and goes to clean herself up. Anupamaa mistakenly drinks it and starts dancing in an unusual manner.

