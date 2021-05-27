'Anupamaa' 27 May Episode Spoilers: Will Vanraj And Kavya Finally Get Married?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 26 episode showed Anupama telling Vanraj that she doesn't need his help, even if she has cancer. Vanraj and Kavya also head to court, to finalize her divorce with Anirudh. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 27 may episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 27

From the preview of Anupamaa 27 may episode, fans can see Kavya telling a shocked Vanraj that she's finally divorced. Vanraj can be seen thinking about how he's stuck in a sticky situation. The precap also features Anupama and the family sitting together in Anu's room.

She glances outside and sees the resort being decorated, and asks the family if there's a party. Dolly then informs her that Kavya has asked Adi to decorate the cottage since she's decided to get married to Vanraj, today. In another scene, Kavya can be seen telling Adi that she wants everything to be perfect, however, Anupama notices Vanraj who doesn't look happy at all.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode (May 26)

Anupamaa latest episode starts with Vanraj finding out that Anupama has cancer and taking her with him to her room. When Kavya tries to follow, she's stopped by Baa. In the room, Vanraj asks Anupama why she isnt scared to which she responds that she is scared, but she doesn't want to be and that she wants to fight.

When Vanraj tells Anupama that he can't leave her like this and marry Kavya, Anupama asks him how he manages to make everything about himself. She tells him that she doesn't need him, and will be fine. Anu then asks Vanraj to leave before Kavya gets tensed again.

On the other hand, Samar goes to Dr Advaith Khanna and pleads with him to save his mother, who in turn tells him to have faith in Lord Krishna. He also assures Samar that the doctors will take care of the surgery and that he doesn't have to worry and asks him to be strong for Anupama. On the other hand, Vanraj and Kavya head to court to finalize the latter's divorce.

On the way, Vanraj is thinking about Anupama's illness and asks Kavya if they could postpone their wedding for a while and not do it immediately after the divorce. Kavya disagrees and warns him to not mention postponing the wedding again. As they arrive, the two meet Anirudh who passes a couple of snide remarks at the two of them.

Anirudh and Vanraj almost get into a fistfight outside the courthouse, but Kavya stops them. Back at the resort, Nandini consoles Samar over his mother's looming illness, while the latter wonders why bad things happen to good people. Outside the courthouse, once the argument calms down a bit, Anirudh tells Kavya that he won't ask for a divorce and that he still loves her and wants another chance. The two then walk into the courthouse, and Vanraj stands outside, waiting.

At the resort, Baa goes to Anupama and hands over some prasad for her illness in the hopes that it'll help her get better. Anupama then has a heart-to-heart with Baa, where the two of them express how much they care about one another like a mother and a daughter. Dolly and Pakhi then enter the room and the four start chatting and having fun.

The episode ends with Vanraj outside the courthouse again, waiting for Kavya and Anirudh. As the two walk over to him, Vanraj assumes that the two didn't get divorced and that he won't have to marry Kavya anytime soon. Fans are left wondering if the divorce was finalized or not.

Image - Still from Anupamaa

