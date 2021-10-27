Anupamaa 27 October 2021 Written Update: Anuj And Anu Get Stuck In The Rain

Anupamaa 27 October 2021 episode begins with Anu and Anuj's conversation at the temple where Anu asks him why didn't he get married. Anuj then says that many girls came into his life but he never fell in love with any of them. He then says that it would be wrong to get married to someone when both people do not love each other. Anu then recalls her marriage with Vanraj and asks Anuj to get married now as he still looks handsome and below the age of 30. Anuj then jokes that he wants to stay happy so he chose not to get married and further advises Anu to get married. Anu then says that she does not need a life partner.

Anupamaa 27 October 2021 Written Update

On the other hand, Nandini gives medicine to Vanraj and asks him if she can say something to him. She then says that she can see that while yelling at Anu, even he is getting hurt. She then advises him to handle everything because she has a feeling that the real drama is yet to begin. Meanwhile, Anu confesses that she does not have the courage to have someone in her life again and says that one can move on after a breakup but a heartbreak after 25 years of marriage will last forever. As Anu and Anuj walk outside the temple, the weather turns bad and it begins to rain. Anu then informs Bapuji that she will be back by evening while Anuj struggles to drive in the bad weather. Bapuji then informs everyone that he received a message from Anu a while ago but she hasn't reached home yet. Samar, Nandini and Pakhi keep trying to reach Anu but are unable to connect due to bad weather.

Anuj and Anu find a place to crash for the night

As Anu and Anuj look for someone to help them, they find a house and ring the doorbell. Two boys open the door and refuse to let them in as they were strangers to them. Anu feels happy to see that the kids were doing the right thing while Anuj asks them to google his name to know who he is. As they google the name, they realise that he is the business tycoon and they let them in. Anu then calls Bapuji from their landline and informs them that they are safe to which everyone advises that they should wait for the weather to be normal and then leave for home.

Anupamaa next episode spoiler

As Anu and Anuj spend the night together, Vanraj fumes and then calls on the same landline. One of the kids pick the call and inform Vanraj that Anu and Anuj are resting in the bedroom to which Vanraj is left in shock. Vanraj then waits for Anu the next morning while sitting on a chair at the entrance.

Image: Anupamaa Poster