Anupamaa 27 September 2021 Written Update: Samar Receives Rohan And Nandini's Photos

Anupamaa September 27, 2021 episode begins with Anu enjoying her first flight experience while Anuj staring at her. Anu then asks him to take a picture of her to send it to Bapuji. Anuj then clicks pictures of Anu and as he shows them to her, she is left amazed by how nicely he clicked her photo. She even reveals that the picture is even better than the one she got clicked at the studio before her wedding. She then calls Bapuji and talks about how much fun she is having inside the plane.

Vanraj confesses his attachment for Anu

Meanwhile, Kavya observes that Vanraj is tensed and asks him about the same but he denies it. She then recalls the time when they both went to a conference in Mumbai where they came much closer. She further asks Vanraj whether he is afraid that the same thing might happen between Anu and Anuj. Vanraj denies it but Kavya asks him why is he feeling insecure because Anu is not his wife anymore. Vanraj then confesses that he is feeling a bit insecure about Anuj and Anu’s friendship and is not liking the fact how he arm-wrestled with Anuj like kids.

Vanraj’s confession bothers Kavya

Vanraj further says that he trusts Anu and when she says that there is nothing between her and Anuj, he believes her but his heart still cannot accept that. He even tells Kavya that he never loved Anu when they were married but he has an attachment with her that seems unbreakable. Kavya then thinks that she can tolerate his attachment with Anu but nothing more than that. On the other hand, as the flight takes off, Anu enjoys the time but when she looks beside her, she sees Anuj panicking with her saree in her hand. She then tries to calm him down by chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

Samar receives Nandini and Rohan’s romantic pictures

Rohan then sends a couple of his and Nandini’s romantic pictures to Samar leaving him stunned. Nandini then arrives and gets shocked to see the pictures. She then begins to cry worrying about Rohan sending the pictures to Samar’s family but Samar calms her down assuring that nothing will go wrong. Later, Anuj tells Anu that he will go and sit on another seat so that she can enjoy her first flight without bothering about talking to him. Anu then enjoys her time while Anuj keeps peeking to know what she is doing. Later, Anu falls asleep to which Anuj drapes his blazer over her.

