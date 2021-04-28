Anupamaa 28 April Episode Spoiler - Vanraj Gets A Dreadful News About Anupamaa's Health

Anupamaa show featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma is one of the most popular shows on television right now. The show is gaining a lot of viewership for its unusual and the actors' performances. In Anupamaa latest episode, the viewers are in for another shock as Anu's health reports come back with devastating results. Read here to know more about Anupamaa 28 April episode spoiler.

Anupamaa 28 April episode spoiler

Earlier, Anu was seen fainting while arguing with Vanraj as he refused to come home. Now as per the promo of Anupamaa 28 April episode, Vanraj worries about Anupamaa's deteriorating health. Dr Advait tells him that it might have happened due to the emotional stress that Anupamaa had repressed within her heart for so many years. Due to this, Vanraj takes a decision and informs Anupamaa that he has decided to postpone their divorce date and their family will be joining them soon. Meanwhile, Anupamaa's reports arrive and Dr Advait gets disturbed after seeing them. He informs Vanraj that Anupamaa has a chronicle tumour in her ovary, which is affecting her health. Later on, Vanraj and Samar are seen having an emotional conversation related to everything that happened in the past few days.

Anupamaa 27 April full episode update

Vanraj asks Kavya why did she follow him to the wellness centre. Kavya replies that if he doesn’t have anything to speak, he shouldn’t ask offensive questions at least; she understood what must have happened after seeing Anu’s condition, they both understand each other, but Vanraj doesn’t understand her. Kavya realises that she is just an option to him and not his priority. She tells him that she loved a man and not a tennis ball who alternates from one end to another, and he should inform her what he wants and where he wants to stay.

Vanraj tells Kavya that she doesn’t know how much he is hurting. Kavya in anger and frustration tells Vanraj that self-pity cards work only on TV serial heroine and that he should stop using the victim card. He asks if she thinks he is not suffering. She says even if he is suffering, it's because of himself and his indecisiveness. While on the other hand she and Anu are suffering because of him. Kavya tells him that he should think well and inform his decision as she will not let him back off from his decision this time. She walks away while he stands speechless. Later in the episode, Kavya goes to meet Anu, both have a deep conversation and understand each other.

Source: Rupali Ganguly's IG