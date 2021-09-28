Anupamaa 28 September 2021 Written Update: Anuj Asks Anu To Present Her Idea To The Team

Anupamaa 28 September 2021 episode begins with Anu waking up after a nap on the flight and realises that Anuj’s blazer is on her. Anuj then says that since blankets on the plane are not quite comfortable, he decided to put his blazer on her. Anu then shows her the sketch she drew before. Later, as Anu and Anuj hear the flight landing announcement, Anuj grabs his seat tightly to which Anu asks him whether he is afraid of flight landing as well. He then nods with a yes and asks her to look the other side so that he can avoid embarrassment.

Anupamaa 28 September 2021 written update:

The team loves Anu’s presentation

Meanwhile, Baa gets some vegetables and asks Kavya to clean them but she says that she just did her nails and will not be able to help her. Baa then murmurs thinking about how she has to do everything and Anu is having fun. Meanwhile, Anu calls Pakhi and learns that Bapuji had some pickle in his meal. She then scolds Pakhi for it and tells her to be careful. As Anu and Anuj reach Mumbai, Anuj feels sorry for not taking her to the beach first. Anu then says that even if he would’ve asked her to go, she would’ve chosen her work first. As the team arrives, Anuj introduces them to Anu and later tells them that she will present the entire idea to them. Anu then hesitates at first but Anuj encourages her to which she begins the presentation. As the presentation ends, the team says in unison that they loved the business idea.

Mamaji sees Rohan and Nandini’s photos

On the other hand, as Rohan puts his and Nandini’s photos in Baa’s bag, Mamaji spots them and takes them out. He then realises that he knows the people but is unable to recall who they are. Meanwhile, Kavya receives a call after which she panics and immediately calls Vanraj. Later on, Anuj comes in an auto-rickshaw and takes Anu with her to the beach. As they arrive at the beach, Anu feels delighted to look at the sea for the first time. She dances around the water and even calls Bapuji to inform him that she is on the beach. A bunch of goons then spot her and walk towards her with a knife. They threaten her to give all her jewellery to them. Anuj then sees Anu in trouble and runs towards her but before he reaches, he sees Anu beating up the goons. On seeing this, Anuj begins to laugh and enjoy the sight.

Image: Anupamaa Poster