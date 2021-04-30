Anupamaa 29 April Written Update: Vanraj Reunites Family To Make Anupama Happy

In Anupamaa's latest episode, Vanraj decides to hide Anupama's disease to keep her happy as long as they can. Samar arranges a special surprise with Dr. Advaith's help to make Anu feel more at home. The family reunites to make Anupama feel happy and they perform an Aarti together. Read the complete written update of Anupamaa 29 April 2021 full episode

Anupamaa 29 April Written Update

Anupamaa April 29 episode starts with Samar consoling Vanraj and says he should free Anupama by giving her divorce. Vanraj says Anupama's happiness should be their priority, not her sorrows. Vanraj says they should not reveal Anupama about her disease and make her every day happy. Samar meets Anupumaa dressed up as a doctor. They both act like doctor and patient and Samar shows her a report in which only shows a smiley face and says she is completely fine. Samar says she should scold his older brother and younger sister as a part of the treatment. Anupama gets a headache and he rushes to her and she pulls his ears and asks to say sorry. Anupama genuinely asks if the report is fine and he lies that they are okay and Anu hugs him. Vanraj sees them from outside and Samar wipes his tears. Vanraj thinks of calling the entire family to keep Anupama happy.

Samar gives Anupama a special surprise

Samar blindfolds Anupama and takes her to a place where she finds all of her Kitchen stuff. Samar says this is his mother's house and shows a nameplate of her name. Anu remembers Samar had once told her he will gift her own house someday. Samar says Dr. Advaith suggested the option of the cottage for Anu to make her feel more at home. He says he has also brought his dear friend to meet her, Anu assumes it's Devika. Samar says even more close friend and shows her the Tulsi plant. Samar says Dr. Advaith has arranged a lot of stuff to make her feel comfortable. Anu happily performs Tulsi pooja and draws a swastika symbol on the entrance.

Anu asks Samar how many days does she have and Samar gets tensed thinking she found out about her illness. Anu says how many days she will be staying at this 'new house' and he gets relieved and says as long as she wants. Anu gets happy looking at the Radha-Krishna temple in the kitchen and Samar drops flowers on the floor as she takes a tour of the kitchen. She gets happy looking at food ingredients and utensils just like her home and performs a brief kitchen pooja on the stove.

Family reunites to surprise Anupama

Samar then takes her to a room where she finds Vanraj and Nandini and Pakhi comes running from behind and hugs her. Bapuji also appears and she gets happy and Pakhi says someone else has also come. Baa appears from her behind holding an Aarti Thali. Baa says 25 years ago she welcomed her as a daughter-in-law in their house and today she will welcome her as her own daughter and performs an Aarti to welcome her in the house.

Vanraj gives her flowers as a welcome gift but she hesitates to take them and Baa asks her to perform a pooja. They go to the pooja house and Anu says it is just like their house. She asks why was it necessary for only two to three days and the family gets overwhelmed behind but they hide their tears. Baa asks her to perform a pooja ceremony and the entire family joins her in the Aarti. They all get emotional throughout the Aarti and Kavya sees everything from behind. Anu thinks to herself everything looks fine but she feels they are something from her.

