'Anupamaa' 29 May Episode Spoilers: Anupama Finally Puts Kavya In Her Place

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 28 episode showed drama queen Rakhi Dave entering the situation after a long absence. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 29 May episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 29

In the preview of Anupamaa 29 May episode, fans can see Kavya purposefully going up to Anupama to ask her to apply mehendi on her hand, in an attempt to humiliate her. She asks Anupama to etch Vanraj's name on her hand. However, Anu tells Kavya saying she's going to etch Kavya's entire name on her hand along with Vanraj's.

Kavya then tells Anu that she doesn't want her to apply mehendi. Anupama also tells Kavya that in today's time when people are too nice, others think of them as doormats and walk all over them. She then tells Kavya that she doesn't want to become a doormat and leaves.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode (May 27)

Anupamaa's latest episode begins with Nandini telling Kavya that she will only attend her wedding if Samar, Pakhi, and Toshu attend as well. Kavya asks Nandini if they told her that they won't be attending and Nandini nods. Kinjal's mother, Rakhi Dave, then enters the scene saying Kavya shouldn't worry because she will definitely attend the wedding.

Baa walks in to hand over the mehendi to Kavya, and notices Rakhi. The two quarrel a little and Baa leaves. On the other hand, Vanraj goes over to Anupama to ask her what to do since he can't decide and doesn't want to be married. Anupama tells him to do whatever he wants, and only asks that he not involve her in his mess.

Rakhi overhears the conversation and humiliates Vanraj at the resort by taunting him about his impending wedding. A fuming Vanraj then leaves, and Anupama tells Rakhi to not create any problems since they already have too many. However, Rakhi thinks to herself that Kavya will soon be Kinjal's mother-in-law and whether she likes it or not, she has to be on Kavya's side for the sake of her daughter.

Advaith reveals the mandap his people set up for Kavya and Vanraj's wedding and Vanraj gets even more tensed. The other family members give unenthusiastic reactions, in spite of Kavya trying to cheer them up. Everybody in the family chooses not to react to Kavya's excitement and then walk away, leaving Kavya alone with a smiling Rakhi, who's simply enjoying the drama.

Rakhi then tells Kavya about the conversation she overheard between Vanraj and Anupama, adding some salt to her wounds. When Rakhi tells her that Vanraj is not over his relationship with Anupama, Kavya tells her she doesn't care because she will marry Vanraj, one way or another. On the other hand, a tensed Vanraj is searching for answers sitting by himself and looking for a balm to cure his headache.

Vanraj's eldest son Toshu walks in, and Vanraj tells him that he's confused and doesn't know what he wants. Toshu then gives his father some advice reminding him of the time that he had to waste one whole year when he didn't know what subjects to pick after high school and how he regretted it. He then tells Vanraj that unlike him, if he's not sure about his decision to get married and makes the wrong choice, he will regret it forever.

Image - Still From Anupamaa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.