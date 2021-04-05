'Anupamaa' 3 April Written Update: Anupamaa Dances Her Heart Out, Kavya Fumes

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Leela plans to delay the family's arrival at the picnic spot, leaving Kavya suspicious. Pakhi calls the mechanic but he doesn't respond to her calls. The entire family waits for him while munching on snacks. Leela is happy that the mechanic isn't arriving.

Anupamaa 3 April written update

In the Anupamaa April 3 episode, Anupamaa and Vanraj reach the destination and spend some quality time together. While Pakhi and Kinjal decide to call the taxi, Leela pretends to be in pain. She informs the family that her legs are paining. Soon, they take her in and caress her. Leela is happy that they're wasting time at home. At the picnic spot, Anupamaa goes missing for some time, leaving Vanraj worried. When the latter goes to check up on her, he watches her dancing on the lawn. Vanraj is in awe of Anupamaa's new avatar.

Kavya, on the other hand, starts feeling that the Shahs are trying to separate her from Vanraj and Anupamaa. She gets upset with Vanraj, as she is shopping for their wedding while he is enjoying his life with Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Vanraj looks at Anupamaa and feels happy. He recalls the times when he had demeaned her in the past. He spots a stone near her leg and realises that she might get hurt with it, and then he saves her from getting a bruise.

Kavya starts worrying because Vanraj hasn't called her yet. She starts feeling insecure about Anupamaa and Nandini asks her to stop doubting her boyfriend. Soon, she lashes out at Nandini for speaking in a harsh manner. Kavya realises that Vanraj is hiding something from her. She calls up the lawyers and learns that the divorce papers have been already sent to him. She realises that Vanraj has not yet told the family about it. The next day, she goes to his house and asks everyone to stop make making efforts as the divorce is surely happening after two days. Anupamaa is stunned after listening to the same.