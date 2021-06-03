Last Updated:

Anupamaa 3 June Episode Spoiler: Baa And Baapuji Refuse To Accept Vanraj's New Wife Kavya

Anupamaa 3 June episode spoiler: After Vanraj marries Kavya to save Anupamaa, the whole family gets against the newly married couple. Read more.

anupamaa 3 june episode

Star Plus' top rating show Anupamaa has been sending the audience into an emotional frenzy with their twists and turns in the plot. In Anupamaa latest episode, the audience witnessed Vanraj marrying Kavya for the sake of Anupamaa and his family but was it a wise decision? Check out Anupamaa 3 June 2021 full episode update to know how the Shah family reacted to the new couple.

Anupamaa today's June 3 episode

Here are the Anupamaa spoilers of the latest episode that show whether the family accepted Vanraj and Kavya's marriage. After Anupamaa's taunts about Vanraj ruining her life by having an affair with Kavya only to refuse to marry her, Vanraj takes the decision of marrying Kavya in front of her. Kavya reveals that she has already arranged a pooja ceremony in the resort's temple where they next go to.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Further in Anupamaa 3 June episode, Anupamaa returns to the cottage and sees sugar candy. Upon realizing that Baapuji had arrived, she rushes to meet him while Vanraj follows her ignoring Kavya. Meanwhile, Rakhi attempts to taunt Kavya by bringing to her notice that Baapuji came from Jamnagar to attend her wedding but Baa did not arrive even after staying in the cottage next door. She further added that instead of her welcome, they were praising Anupamaa. 

Baa and Bapuji refuse to accept Kavya

In Anupamaa 3 June episode, Rakhi stays on her taunting saga as she asks Baapuji if he was going to bless Kavya with a happy married life and kids. She further asks Vanraj if they were going to have kids. This comment does not sit well with Vanraj who shouts at her to keep quiet. Rakhi later asks Baa the reason for her absence to which Baa replies saying that she did not consider Kavya as her daughter-in-law.

As seen in Anupamaa latest episode, Kavya had threatened Baa. Baa replies saying that she would perform the wedding rites of a postman but not Kavya. In an attempt to make Anupamaa jealous, Kavya flaunts her 'Mangalsutra' to her. Baapuji informs Vanraj that he cannot stay with him any longer as he did not agree with his decisions. Baa agrees with Baapuji as they both leave. 

