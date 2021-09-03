Last Updated:

'Anupamaa' 3 September 2021 Written Update: Vanraj And Kavya See Anu Dancing With Anuj

Anupamaa 3 September 2021 written update: When Anu and Anuj dance at the reunion, Kavya and Vanraj see them together. Read further ahead to know more.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Anupamaa latest episode

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM


Anupamaa 3 September episode begins with Anuj hosting the crowd while Anu standing alone at the back and watching him. Devika then asks her why is she standing alone to which she says that she is fine there. She asks Anu whether she remembers Anuj to which she says that she doesn’t. Then some of their friends call Devika and she leaves. Meanwhile, Nandini meets her ex-lover Rohan and asks what does he want.

Anupamaa 3 September 2021 written update: 

Samar slaps Rohan

Meanwhile, Rohan apologises to Nandini to which she says that it is too late. He says that he still loves her but she says that he is lying. Rohan then reveals that his mother met with an accident. Later, Anuj sings a popular Bollywood song and plays the guitar. Devika then calls Anu to the dance floor while Kavya and Vanraj enter the same hotel. Later, Rohan calls Samar her timepass to which she fumes. Rohan then holds her hand forcefully when Samar arrives and slaps him. On the other hand, Devika asks Anuj how can he love someone and not even let that person know about it. Anuj then tells her about his one-sided love while Devika hopes that he is able to win Anu’s heart. 

Anu dances with Anuj at the reunion

Samar then warns Rohan to stay away from Nandini while Rohan says that she will come to her on her own. As he leaves, Samar and Nandini get into a heated argument when Samar taunts her about the tattoo that she inked for Rohan. On the other hand, everyone asks Anu to dance and then she and Anuj dance together while Vanraj and Kavya hear Anu and Anuj Kapadia’s name. As they move ahead, they see Anu with Anuj and get shocked. They then as Anu whether she knows Anuj to which she says that she does not. Vanraj then says that she is lying to which Anu says that does not lie. When Vanraj and Kavya leave, Anu tells Devika that she wants to go home. Anuj insists on staying for some time but she denies it. Anuj then says that it is not safe for her to go alone and offers to drop her to which Devika gets excited and walks away. Anu then tells him that she can go alone and she now has a habit of living and managing things alone. 

READ | Anupamaa 30 August, 2021 written update: Vanraj convinces Bapuji to sell the karkhana

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

READ | 'Anupamaa' August 31, 2021 written update: Kavya insults Rakhi and breaks her nameplate
READ | 'Anupamaa' September 1, 2021 written update: Kavya regrets giving cheque to Rakhi
READ | 'Anupamaa': September 2 2021 written update: Anu runs into Anuj Kapadia at the reunion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Anupamaa, Anupamaa written update, Kinjal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND