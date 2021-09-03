'Anupamaa' 3 September 2021 Written Update: Vanraj And Kavya See Anu Dancing With Anuj

Anupamaa 3 September episode begins with Anuj hosting the crowd while Anu standing alone at the back and watching him. Devika then asks her why is she standing alone to which she says that she is fine there. She asks Anu whether she remembers Anuj to which she says that she doesn’t. Then some of their friends call Devika and she leaves. Meanwhile, Nandini meets her ex-lover Rohan and asks what does he want.

Anupamaa 3 September 2021 written update:

Samar slaps Rohan

Meanwhile, Rohan apologises to Nandini to which she says that it is too late. He says that he still loves her but she says that he is lying. Rohan then reveals that his mother met with an accident. Later, Anuj sings a popular Bollywood song and plays the guitar. Devika then calls Anu to the dance floor while Kavya and Vanraj enter the same hotel. Later, Rohan calls Samar her timepass to which she fumes. Rohan then holds her hand forcefully when Samar arrives and slaps him. On the other hand, Devika asks Anuj how can he love someone and not even let that person know about it. Anuj then tells her about his one-sided love while Devika hopes that he is able to win Anu’s heart.

Anu dances with Anuj at the reunion

Samar then warns Rohan to stay away from Nandini while Rohan says that she will come to her on her own. As he leaves, Samar and Nandini get into a heated argument when Samar taunts her about the tattoo that she inked for Rohan. On the other hand, everyone asks Anu to dance and then she and Anuj dance together while Vanraj and Kavya hear Anu and Anuj Kapadia’s name. As they move ahead, they see Anu with Anuj and get shocked. They then as Anu whether she knows Anuj to which she says that she does not. Vanraj then says that she is lying to which Anu says that does not lie. When Vanraj and Kavya leave, Anu tells Devika that she wants to go home. Anuj insists on staying for some time but she denies it. Anuj then says that it is not safe for her to go alone and offers to drop her to which Devika gets excited and walks away. Anu then tells him that she can go alone and she now has a habit of living and managing things alone.

