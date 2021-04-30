Anupamaa 30 April Episode Spoilers - Does Anupamaa Find Out About Her Illness?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. The latest episode of Anupamaa on April 29 showed Anupama's family at the resort, who find out about her illness and are trying to make her feel better. Read here to find out what will happen next in Anupamaa 30 april episode.

Anupamaa 30 april episode spoilers

From the preview of the 30th April episode of Anupamaa, fans can see the family dancing and singing together, possibly in an attempt to make Anupama feel better. The family can also be seen getting worried about what would happen if Doctor Khanna aka Advaith, told Anupama about her illness as she doesn't know. Anupamaa spoilers also show Anu finding out through Advaith about her tumor, which her family never told her about.

Anupamaa latest episode update (April 29)

In the April 29 episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Samar who know about Anu's illness decide that the best way to handle the situation is to not tell her about it. They worry that it might make her give up or even make the situation worse. Samar then meets Anu, dressed as a doctor, and when she asks him about her reports, he lies to her telling her that there's nothing wrong with her.

Samar then blindfolds Anupama and takes her to a cottage provided by Advaith, where Anu finds all of her stuff from the kitchen of their house. Samar tells Anu how Dr. Advaith has arranged for the stuff in order to make her feel more comfortable. Anu happily performs a Tulsi pooja and draws a swastika on the entrance.

Samar then takes her to a room where she finds Vanraj and Nandini as Pakhi comes running from behind and hugs her. Bapuji also appears, making Anu very happy while Pakhi explains that there is someone else who has also come to meet her. Baa appears from her behind holding an Aarti Thali and tells her that 25 years ago she welcomed her as a daughter-in-law in their house and today she will welcome her as her own daughter and performs an Aarti to welcome her in the house.

Image source - Rupali Ganguly Instagram