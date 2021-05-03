Anupamaa 30 April Written Update - Anu Finds Out About Her Illess; Kavya Pressures Vanraj

Anupamaa latest episode begins with Anupama wondering why the family is being so nice to her, however, chooses to believe it's because of her impending divorce and that they'll miss her when she's gone. After the aarti, Samar shows Anu all of her masala boxes as well as other things from the kitchen in their house, at which she is extremely happy. The family even sings the song, Sawal-e-asmaan tha, Jawabon se bhara hai in an attempt to cheer Anu up. Kavya on the other hand, can be seen upset and annoyed at the fact that the family is getting too comfortable at the resort.

Anupamaa 30 April written update - Kavya's jealousy

In the Anupamaa april 30 episode, Kavya can be seen sitting in her room wondering if she's going to end up alone as she hates seeing Vanraj and Anu together again. As the family can be seen singing and performing the song, Sawal-e-asmaan tha, Jawabon se bhara hai in an attempt to make Anu feel better, Kavya signals at Vanraj to come outside so they can speak alone. Kavya then tells Vanraj that she feels like Vanraj is using Anupama's illness as an excuse to stay close to her.

Vanraj tells her that he can't divorce her with all of this going on. Kavya says the treatments will go on for years, and that the divorce won't matter since Anu has the rest of the family. Vanraj tells her that he cannot leave Anu, since she has been there for him and with him for 25 years, and now it's his turn to return the favour. Vanraj also tells her that he feels guilty about her condition and somewhere deep down believes that the disease is his fault as well.

When Vanraj tells Kavya he can't leave Anu alone, she continues to argue about how he has no qualms about leaving her alone. Vanraj asks her why she keeps comparing herself to Anupama and his family as whatever he must do, he must do out of duty to his wife and family. Vanraj also tells her that they're both responsible for Anu's illness somehow, and Kavya angrily walks away.

Anupamaa 30 April written update - Anupama finds out

Anupamaa today's April 30 episode also featured some more drama. Anupama, on the other hand, looks for herbs for Baa when Dr Khanna shows up. He asks if he can also have a cup of tea with her, and she agrees to introduce him to the rest of the family. Advaith expresses his surprise at Anu's positivity as most patients after hearing reports like hers often find themselves on the brink of giving up. Meanwhile, the family wonders what would happen if Dr Khanna tells Anupama about her illness and the reports.

Advaith's words to Anupama about her medical reports make her wonder if that is the reason everyone has been being extra nice to her. She starts to remember how much everyone has been doing for her lately and realises how unusually extra nice it has been. She then tricks Advaith into telling her what the report said, and he tells her that she has a tumor in her ovaries. Shocked, she drops the basket in her hand and Advaith gives her some advice as he realises she didn't know about her reports.

Anu asks him if she's going to die, to which he tells her that everybody dies someday. He tells her he doesn't know how much time she has, however, he can tell her what stage her tumor is at. He also tells her to fight the illness and tells her that it won't be easy but he will be there every step of the way, helping. Anu walks away remembering all of her unfinished business, like her daughter who's still young, Baa and the others who still need her, and everything else. She thinks about how her family will react when the time comes for her to die. She then thinks about how she doesn't want to be a burden on her family and breaks down, falling on the grass. The Anupamaa 30 April 2021 full episode ends with Anu who is emotional about the news of her tumor, lying in the grass, screaming and crying.

