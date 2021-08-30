Anupamaa 30 August, 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Convinces Bapuji To Sell The Karkhana

Anupamaa 30 August episode begins with Vanraj furiously walking towards Baa’s room to discuss what Anu did. Bapuji then stops him and assures him that he will handle Baa to which Vanraj says that this time he should support his wife and not Anu. Bapuji then says that he has always supported his wife unlike him who left Anu for someone else. He then clarifies that he is not taunting him and asks him not to speak to Baa at present as she is in a bad mood.

Anupamaa 30 August 2021 episode written update:

Bapuji calms down Baa

Bapuji then makes Vanraj realise that if Anu wasn’t there, they would still be under debt. Bapuji then speaks to Baa and consoles her. Baa then says that it is her house before Anu or anyone else and she is upset that neither Anu nor he spoke to her before making a deal with Rakhi. Bapuji then tells her that sometimes one needs to take tough decisions in life while Baa asks him to assure her that he and Anu will take care of the debt anyhow.

Anu worries about returning Rakhi’s money

Anu speaks to Samar and Nandini as to how they will go ahead and return the money. She then says that she can take private classes at home and even choreograph at weddings to earn more money. Samar and Nandini then calm her down and urge her to take care of her health first. Later, a courier arrives at the cafe and Vanraj and Anu take it. As Vanraj reads it, he tells Anu that a man named Anuj Kapadia wants to buy their karkhana for 5 crores. On the other hand, Samar meets Nandini and asks her why is she worried about that phone call. He then tells her that she is free to reveal the truth to him whenever she wants.

Vanraj convinces Bapuji to sell the karkhana

Vanraj and kavya then sit with the family and tell them about Anuj Kapadia. Vanraj tries to convince everyone that this is not a fraud and Anuj Kapadia is a well-known name. Baa then says that she thinks this is a good idea while Bapuji says yes with a heavy heart. Later, Vanraj and Kavya feel happy knowing that they will soon have 5 crores. Kavya gets excited and plans that they will go abroad for a holiday while Vanraj says that he will set up his own cafe with the money. Meanwhile, as Baa and Bapuji express their grief about selling the karkhana, Anu listens to their conversation and feels sad about making them sad.

